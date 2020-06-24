Chevron
'Alarming': Report warns oil and gas investment plans blow a hole in 1.5C ambition
None of the $4.9tr forecast to be spent on new oil and gas fields in the 2020s is compatible with limiting global warming to 1.5C, a Global Witness analysis has warned
Are oil giants finally pivoting towards a greener future?
Statoil releases a 'climate roadmap', as Shell boss warns public faith in fossil fuel industry is disappearing - are oil giants at last waking up to carbon bubble risks?
Tense Exxon AGM delivers limited progress on climate
Oil giant accepts resolution to allow small shareholders to nominate board members, but rejects most other climate resolutions during high-profile annual general meeting
Investors demand climate transparency in week of fossil fuel AGM action
Climate-concerned investors set to vote on key environmental resolutions this week at Exxon and Chevron annual general meetings
Chevron suspends Arctic drill plans 'indefinitely'
Oil giant tells Canadian government that economic uncertainty has forced it to pull the project
Two-thirds of biofuel fails green standard
Just 31 per cent of UK biofuel meets government's own green standards, the Renewable Fuels Agency reports
GE and Chevron ink $400m CCS deal
Biggest CCS project in the world to operate in natural gas field off West Australian coast
Chevron and BrightSource team up to extract oil with solar power
Unlikely partnership will see 29MW solar thermal plant installed at Californian oil field
Sustainable shareholders crank up pressure on corporate America
Chevron and Home Depot latest to face environment-related shareholder resolutions during record proxy season
UK biofuel agency insists industry is on track to sustainability
Renewable Fuels Agency report shows progress is being made to improve biofuel's green credentials, but many high profile firms are still uncertain whether their fuel meets sustainability standards