BP and Chevron back geothermal pioneer Eavor Technologies in $40m funding round

Company hails boost for plans to bring down the cost of clean, dispatchable power to a 'universally competitive level'

Hopes that next generation geothermal energy technologies could unlock low cost, dispatchable, clean power at scale received a boost this week, as Eavor Technologies announced it has completed a $40m funding round.

The funding round saw the company secure backing from oil giants BP and Chevron through their venture arms, alongside investments from Temasek, BDC Capital, Eversource, and Vickers Venture Partners.

Eavor said the funding and related partnerships would support its aim to provide power for the equivalent of 10 million homes by 2030, as it looks to commercialise its technology and deliver an "extensive" project pipeline.

The company is widely regarded as a pioneer in the development of next generation geothermal technologies, which promise to provide reliable clean power at large scale and low cost.

Its Eavor-Loop technology aims to use the natural heat of the earth like a giant rechargeable battery, with fluids heated by the earth and circulated in a closed network of underground wellbores so as to unlock a reliable and consistent energy source.

The company said its technology differs from other forms of geothermal energy projects in that it is a scalable "go anywhere" solution, harvesting geothermal heat to generate dispatchable power with zero emissions, enabling it to potentially replace established forms of baseload power such as coal and nuclear.

"The dispatchable nature of its design also makes Eavor-Loop™ a form of energy storage and thus singularly complimentary to intermittent power sources like wind and solar," the company added.

John Redfern, president and CEO at Eavor Technologies said he was "delighted that with the funding closed in this round we can look forward to bringing down the cost of clean, dispatchable power to a universally competitive level - an important milestone for renewable energy".

"The involvement of companies such as BP and Chevron represents a fantastic endorsement of our technology, the progress we have made to date and the promise for its global scalability," he added.

His comments were echoed by Felipe Arbelaez, BP's senior vice president for zero carbon energy, who said the energy giant regards Eavor's potential to be "complementary to our growing wind and solar portfolios".

"Our expertise and experience also makes BP well equipped to support Eavor's growth," he added. "Technology such as Eavor's has the potential to deliver geothermal power and heat and help unlock a low carbon future."