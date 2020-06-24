chancellor
Fears rise among green businesses as Sajid Javid signals Brexit split from EU rules
Business and environmental groups again warn that move away from EU standards could harm UK environment and green industry progress
Government spending plans: The key green takeaways
Chancellor Sajid Javid announces extra funding for Defra and £30m net zero money for BEIS, among a number of green spending plans
Spending Round: Green economy reacts
All the reaction from across the green economy on the government's public spending plans
How green is the government's Spending Review likely to be?
With both a no-deal Brexit and General Election potentially looming, could the Chancellor unveil any green spending tomorrow?
Eight key green takeaways from the 2019 Spring Statement
Chancellor Philip Hammond covers aviation emissions, housing, biodiversity, energy efficiency and green gas in UK economic update