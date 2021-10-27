A poor performance by the Chancellor at the Spending Review could jeapordise COP26

clock • 3 min read

Today's Spending Review is the moment we will know whether the government has done enough to get on track to net zero, argues E3G policy advisor Heather McKay

As the host of UN climate change talks in Glasgow, all eyes are on the UK this week to see if it can get investment on track to net zero at the upcoming Spending Review and Budget on Wednesday. This is the ultimate test of the Prime Minister's ability to deliver on his Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution.

But the best laid plans of mice and Prime Ministers can, as Burns said, ‘gang aft a-gley' (‘still go wrong',for those not accustomed to the regional dialect at COP26). The reported tensions between the Chancellor and the Prime Minister could cause the UK to fall at this crucial hurdle - and jeopardise the UK's international reputation on climate.  

The PM's Ten Point Plan, launched at the end of last year, painted a vision of a cleaner, greener, fairer future for the UK - and people responded with enthusiasm.  It's clear that people want what this vision promised - good green jobs across the country, cheaper energy bills, and a safer, healthier world for their kids. What's more, business and investors across the country are recognising net zero as the biggest investment opportunity the UK has ever seen.

The question is then, post-Brexit, what future the UK will carve for itself? Will it mobilise the public and private investment needed to reap the immense economic opportunities the UK could accrue as a net zero powerhouse, or will it penny pinch out of fear, returning to austerity? Will political dogma be more important than our children's future? 

Much is at stake. The gas crunch has seen energy bills soar, countries around the world are on fire, and the Covid-19 pandemic has inflicted the greatest social and economic damage since the Second World War.  If Boris Johnson wants to kick off a green recovery, government needs to invest. E3G calculates that the biggest gap in public investment lies in decarbonising the UK's buildings.  The Heat and Buildings Strategy launched last week set out almost £4bn of public investment in green buildings, but this still leaves a public investment gap of almost £10bn needed in the next three years to make homes energy efficient and install enough low carbon heating systems to get on track to net zero.  

This investment is also essential for levelling up. It could help support almost 200,000 jobs by 2030, dispersed across every part of the UK, and could save those in poorly insulated homes more than £500 every year off their energy bills. There is no other infrastructure investment that could do more. If the government is prepared to spend £120bn on HS2, why aren't they prepared to spend £10bn more this Parliament on helping people to green their homes and slash their energy bills? With the government having recently issued £16bn in Green Gilts, they have the funds to plug this gap. 

Yet hopes are slim. Leading business groups have offered scathing criticism on the ‘fundamental inconsistency' between the government's net zero promises and their spending commitments in the Net Zero Strategy, stating that that the Chancellor risks undercutting government ambitions for a green, high-wage economy by discouraging the necessary investment.  

The Spending Review is the moment we will know whether the government has done enough to get on track to net zero. It will also provide an insight into how much power the Prime Minister is prepared to wield over his wayward Chancellor. For Boris's climate ambitions to succeed, he must rein in Rishi Sunak behind net zero. 

A poor performance at the Spending Review by the Chancellor will risk jeopardising COP26. He cannot be allowed to derail this vital global climate summit as well as the UK's green industrial revolution. History will not look kindly on the failure by the UK to act boldly in the face of the greatest security and economic challenge of our times.   

Heather McKay is a policy advisor in environmental think tank E3G's sustainable finance team

 

