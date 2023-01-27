Chancellor talks up new growth plan with vow to prioritise green industries

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has claimed the UK is to play a key role in the green industries of the future in a set-piece speech this morning where he slammed the "declinist narratives" that currently dominate much of the discussion around the UK's economic prospects.

In his first major address since the November autumn statement, Hunt argued that "green industries" were one of five priority growth sectors the government would focus on as part of its efforts to tackle the country's low levels of economic growth and poor productivity.

Speaking at Bloomberg's headquarters in London, the Chancellor called on businesses in the government's five key growth sectors - green industries, advanced manufacturing, digital technology, creative industries, and life sciences - to ramp up investment in the UK.

"If anyone is thinking of starting or investing in an innovation or technology-centred business, I want them to do it in the UK," he said. "I want the world's tech entrepreneurs, life science innovators, and clean energy companies to come to the UK because it offers the best possible place to make their vision happen."

The speech comes as the Chancellor prepares for his first Budget later this Spring with the government under intense pressure to respond to a worsening cost-of-living crisis, rolling strikes, and growing demands from Tory MPs to push through tax cuts and supply side reforms.

It also comes amid growing concern around the country's green industrial strategy, in the wake of the collapse of the UK's flagship electric vehicle gigafactory project, data showing UK auto manufacturing slumped to a 66 year low, and fears the UK's remaining steel producers are on the brink of collapse.

Earlier this week CBI director general Tony Danker launched a blistering attack on the government's track record, warning the US and EU's increasingly ambitious green industrial strategies meant the UK was at risk of missing out on much needed clean technology investment.

"The UK is falling behind rapidly - to the Americans and the Europeans, who are outspending and outsmarting us," he said. "We're behind the Germans on heat-pumps, insulation and building retrofits, the French on EV charging infrastructure, and the US on operational carbon capture and storage projects - despite the UK's North Sea advantage. We're lagging all three on hydrogen funding.

But in his address, Hunt railed against "gloom" contained in many of the critiques of the British economy and talked up the post-Brexit opportunities to review regulations in key growth sectors to make it easier for companies to innovate and invest.

He highlighted how forthcoming reforms to the Solvency II regime, which governs the insurance and long-term savings and insurance markets, could unlock up to £100bn in private investment into infrastructure and clean energy, including new nuclear power projects.

Hunt said that "declinism" is "wrong" and "based on statistics that do not reflect the whole picture".

"Like every G7 country, our growth was slower in the years after the financial crisis than the years before it," he said. "But since 2010, the UK has grown faster than France, Japan and Italy. Since the Brexit referendum, we have grown at about the same rate as Germany."

Business Secretary Grant Shapps, who also delivered a keynote speech at the event, said the transition to greener technologies offered major opportunities for the UK.

"We stand at the cusp of a new age, facing a technological revolution that will transform the world as deeply as the industrial revolution did in the nineteenth century," he said. "The UK has an opportunity to be at the forefront of this revolution, building upon our world-class research infrastructure and open markets to scale up the business titans of the future here in Britain, in everything from AI to quantum, from robotics to biotechnology."

However, the government's analysis is likely to be given short shrift by the Labour opposition, which last week accused Ministers of squandering the opportunity to push through reforms that would have cemented the UK's leadership position in the clean energy transition and helped tackle the sluggish economic growth and productivity that has dominated the last decade.

Reacting to the speech, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "Thirteen years of Tory economic failure have left living standards and growth on the floor, crashed our economy, and driven up mortgages and bills. The Tories have no plan for now, and no plan for the future."

Friends of the Earth's head of policy Mike Childs was also unimpressed, warning the UK was "losing the race for investment" in the green economy of the future, with the exception of offshore wind.

"Instead, the government is sending completely wrong signals by giving the go-ahead to a coal mine in Cumbria and new oil and gas extraction in the North Sea," he said. "The Chancellor talked about the importance of education, but there is no coherent green jobs and skills plan to ensure we have the workers for the industries of the future - from the automotive sector through to forestry and home retrofits."

In related news, the Treasury today announced that Chris Skidmore has been appointed by the Chancellor to support Sir Patrick Vallance's review of how to accelerate the development of emerging technologies in the UK.

Skidmore, who last week published a review of how the UK can deliver on its net zero targets, will work alongside Jane Toogood to advise on how the UK can boost its green industries.