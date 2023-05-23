Meatable hails cultivated meat breakthrough

Dutch food tech company Meatable has revealed it has fine-tuned the technology needed to create cultivated pork products inside eight days, hailing the breakthrough as a "major milestone" towards its mission to produce cultivated meats at commercial scale.

By comparison, it takes farmers around eight months to rear a pig for pork, Meatable said. The company announced today that over the past year it has been working on improving the efficiency of its cultivated meat producing process, while at the same time increasing the amount and quality of the fat and muscle tissue it produces.

As a result, the company said it can now produce "high-quality" cultivated meat which features the right level of fibre formation, protein, and fat accumulation as well as meat flavours inside eight days - which it said marked a "significant reduction" on the process which previously took three weeks.

Meatable said the breakthrough provides its cultivated meats with the "familiar bite, texture and taste that makes them indistinguishable from traditional meat."

"This marks a very important milestone for Meatable," said Krijn de Nood, co-founder and chief executive of Meatable.

"I'm excited for the next steps to get our products regulated and ready for consumers to try next year so that we can satisfy the world's appetite for meat without harming people, animals, or the planet."

To create its cultivated meat, Meatable explained that it isolates a single animal cell and then replicates its natural growth process using a technology called opti-ox in combination with pluripotent stem cells (PSCs).

According to Meatable, this process is superior to other methods of manufacturing cultivated meats as it means its scientists can produce real muscle and fat cells in just a few days.

Daan Luining, co-founder and chief technical officer, said the company has sped up this process of differentiating cells from three weeks to just a few days over the past year.

"We expect to continue to reduce this time period further," he added. "When it comes to creating cultivated meat, Meatable has demonstrated unbeatable efficiency in comparison to both traditional meat production and the cultivated meat industry average."

The cell process is then combined with what Meatable describes as its "continuous perfusion process", which it says enables the company to work in a continuous cycle and generate cell densities of around 80 million cells per millimetre, which should make the process relatively easy to scale.

Co-founder de Nood celebrated the latest achievement as a major step towards not only realising the company's vision of providing the world with harm-free meat, but also of successfully creating an affordable cultivated meat at scale.

"We have to be price competitive," he added. "If we can't achieve this, then it will remain something that only wealthy people can afford, making it incredibly difficult to encourage consumers to embrace cultivated meat in their diets."

Meatable said it is now ready to scale up production at a cost-competitive price point so as "to reach mass market demand and ensure widespread accessibility".

According to figures from The World Counts, demand for meat is set to grow from 350 billion kg annually to between 460 and 570 billion kg by 2050.

As such, Meatable said its cultivated meats could have a "significant" impact on reducing the detrimental effects of the meat industry, adding that by 2035 it hopes to save an estimated 27 million animal lives.

"What has also been critical to these developments is the team's unwavering commitment to creating only the best possible products," said Luining. "We know that cultivated meat is the future of consumption and with this breakthrough, we're well on our way to building that future."

In related news, a new report released this week has proposed that plant-based meat companies should re-use equipment and buildings which have been built for other parts of the food industry so that they can quickly scale-up production and maintain momentum to satisfy future demand.

The Plant-Based Meat Manufacturing Capacity and Pathways for Expansion report, which was released this morning by the Good Food Institute and Bright Green Partners, has examined ways in which the cultivated meats and alternative protein sectors can be expanded quickly and cost-effectively to help meet growing long term demand.

The report estimated that production plants globally were able to produce around 2.2 million metric tonnes of plant-based meat last year, with 41 per cent of this capacity being in Europe, followed by 34 per cent of this capacity being produced by North America.

The report described the current capacity as "well-used", but warned that even moderate growth in the market could mean the industry would struggle to keep up with demand.

According to data from NielsenIQ and analysed by GFI Europe retail sales of plant-based meats across 13 European countries grew by 19 per cent to more than €2bn between 2020 and 2022. A study this week suggested the market has stalled in the UK as a result of the cost of living crisis, but the sector remains growth will quickly return to the sector as costs fall and the number of people embracing vegan and flexitarian diets continues to grow.

As such, the report advised European plant-based food businesses to try and reuse existing equipment and buildings used across the food manufacturing sector, which would then enable them to expand capacity in days or months, compared with the three years it can typically take to construct a new plant.

"Europe is one of the world's biggest markets for plant-based meat, but with even a moderate increase in demand likely to exhaust manufacturing capacity, this report provides businesses and governments with a roadmap for the future," said Charlotte Lucas, senior corporate engagement manager at the Good Food Institute Europe.

"Reusing existing buildings and equipment is a feasible and affordable way of making sure companies can scale up quickly, ensuring Europe does not miss out on the huge opportunities presented by this sustainable food."

Separately today, in response to the UK's continuing cost-of-living crisis, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt met with food manufacturers to discuss concerns over the high price of food in the UK, as well as measures the government can take with industry to ease cost pressures on households.

The Chancellor is also due to meet the Competition Markets Authority today to discuss investigations into road fuel and groceries markets including reforms around unit pricing, with a view to making it easier for consumers to compare the prices for similar products.

