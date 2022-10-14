Jeremy Hunt replaces Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read
Credit: UK Parliament
Image:

Credit: UK Parliament

Former Foreign Secretary appointed to lead Treasury after Kwarteng's sacking earlier

Jeremy Hunt has been appointed as Britain's new Chancellor of the Exchequer after the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng earlier, as Liz Truss fights to save her embattled Prime Ministership and ease financial market jitters.

The appointment was confirmed by Truss during a press conference this afternoon, during which she also announced a screeching U-turn on her previous plan to cancel a hike in corporation tax.

Kwarteng - the former Business and Energy Secretary under Boris Johnson's premiership, had pledged to scrap the tax hike Rishi Sunak announced when he was Chancellor, increasing it from 19 per cent to 25 per cent, 

However, the move had prompted consternation over the economic risks of driving a spate of tax cuts alongside increased borrowing in last month's Mini-Budget.

Hunt has therefore been tapped to replace Kwarteng in the Treasury, making him the UK's fourth Chancellor in as little as four months.

The MP for South West Surrey had most recently served as chair of the Health and Social Care Select Committee since 2020, but had previously held cabinet roles as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care from 2012 to 2018, before a stint as Foreign Secretary from 2018 to 2019.

Hunt also previously ran against Boris Johnson in the 2019 Conservative Party leadership race, during which he also voiced his support for cutting corporation tax, but was defeated in the first round of voting.

Kwarteng, who has become one of the UK's shortest-serving Chancellors in history, was asked to "stand aside" by Truss after days of speculation over his position after his Mini-Budget spurred a political crisis on Downing Street.

Kwarteng, who held the role for 38 days, commented on the market and economic turmoil that has followed the tax and energy regimes in his departing letter sent to the prime minister Liz Truss.

Kwarteng said he "looked forward to supporting [the Prime Minister] and my successor" from the backbenches.

More to follow.

A version of this article originally appeared at Investment Week.

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor

View profile
Most read
01

'Phenomenal rate': Global floating offshore wind pipeline doubles inside 12 months

12 October 2022 • 3 min read
02

Consumer goods giants team up to signal demand for chemically recycled plastic

12 October 2022 • 2 min read
03

Amazon announces €1bn transportation electrification spree

10 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

Energy Prices Bill: Government unveils price cap legislation, confirms de facto windfall tax to cap clean power profits

11 October 2022 • 7 min read
05

'Blackout Busters': Octopus Energy launches new energy saving incentive

10 October 2022 • 2 min read

More on Politics

Credit: iStock
Policy

Global Briefing: Greece runs grid on 100 per cent renewables

Plus: President Biden to attend COP27; World Bank warns of climate risks to China; France takes aim at private jet emissions, and fresh Indonesia coal transition estimates

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 14 October 2022 • 5 min read
Credit: Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street
Politics

Liz Truss reasserts low tax agenda, sparking fears for net zero spending

PM replaces Chancellor and reverses plans to abolish 45p corporation tax rate, but experts warn spending cuts likely still needed to fill hole left by remaining uncosted tax cuts

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 October 2022 • 6 min read
Sharma is set to deliver his speech in Washington D.C. later | Credit: iStock
Politics

Alok Sharma to call for global financial system overhaul to meet climate goals

Sharma's final major speech as COP26 President expected to focus on ramping up climate finance for developing nations

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 14 October 2022 • 4 min read