Jeremy Hunt replaces Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor

Former Foreign Secretary appointed to lead Treasury after Kwarteng's sacking earlier
Jeremy Hunt has been appointed as Britain's new Chancellor of the Exchequer after the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng earlier, as Liz Truss fights to save her embattled Prime Ministership and ease financial market jitters.
The appointment was confirmed by Truss during a press conference this afternoon, during which she also announced a screeching U-turn on her previous plan to cancel a hike in corporation tax.
Kwarteng - the former Business and Energy Secretary under Boris Johnson's premiership, had pledged to scrap the tax hike Rishi Sunak announced when he was Chancellor, increasing it from 19 per cent to 25 per cent,
However, the move had prompted consternation over the economic risks of driving a spate of tax cuts alongside increased borrowing in last month's Mini-Budget.
Hunt has therefore been tapped to replace Kwarteng in the Treasury, making him the UK's fourth Chancellor in as little as four months.
The MP for South West Surrey had most recently served as chair of the Health and Social Care Select Committee since 2020, but had previously held cabinet roles as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care from 2012 to 2018, before a stint as Foreign Secretary from 2018 to 2019.
Hunt also previously ran against Boris Johnson in the 2019 Conservative Party leadership race, during which he also voiced his support for cutting corporation tax, but was defeated in the first round of voting.
Kwarteng, who has become one of the UK's shortest-serving Chancellors in history, was asked to "stand aside" by Truss after days of speculation over his position after his Mini-Budget spurred a political crisis on Downing Street.
Kwarteng, who held the role for 38 days, commented on the market and economic turmoil that has followed the tax and energy regimes in his departing letter sent to the prime minister Liz Truss.
Kwarteng said he "looked forward to supporting [the Prime Minister] and my successor" from the backbenches.
More to follow.
