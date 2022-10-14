Jeremy Hunt replaces Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor

Jeremy Hunt has been appointed as Britain's new Chancellor of the Exchequer after the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng earlier, as Liz Truss fights to save her embattled Prime Ministership and ease financial market jitters.

The appointment was confirmed by Truss during a press conference this afternoon, during which she also announced a screeching U-turn on her previous plan to cancel a hike in corporation tax.

Kwarteng - the former Business and Energy Secretary under Boris Johnson's premiership, had pledged to scrap the tax hike Rishi Sunak announced when he was Chancellor, increasing it from 19 per cent to 25 per cent,

However, the move had prompted consternation over the economic risks of driving a spate of tax cuts alongside increased borrowing in last month's Mini-Budget.