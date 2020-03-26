Ceres
Fast food firms failing to effectively confront climate-related risks, investor coalition warns
The investor coalition representing $11.4tr in assets wants several of the world's biggest fast food companies to act to reduce their exposure to climate- and environment-related risk
Ceres launches corporate alliance to accelerate electric vehicle transition
Alliance brings together Amazon, DHL, and others in a bid to drive development of electric vehicle market
BlackRock goes green? Investment giant joins Climate Action 100+
Move comes just a month after the firm was accused of being 'full of greenwash' by former US Vice President Al Gore
'It's about lifting the floor': How quickly are US corporates acting on climate change?
Research by Ceres details progress from biggest US firms on environmental and climate issues, but such action remains not nearly swift or concerted enough to tackle risks
UN hails fresh push to mobilise global green investment
Yesterday's gathering of more than 450 investors in New York saw major announcements on climate finance
Investors: Food firms must embrace smarter water practices
Major report by investor-backed group Ceres reveals corporate water management is improving, but huge risks remain unaddressed