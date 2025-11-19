Two new reports underscore how businesses can get a grip on deforestation risks in their supply chains, but too many remain blind to the forest loss they are fuelling
The staging of the COP30 Climate Summit in the Amazon city of Belém was meant to provide an evocative backdrop for an historic breakthrough in global efforts to end deforestation. World leaders were invited...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis