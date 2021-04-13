Top US business leaders urge Biden to deliver 'bold' 2030 emissions goal

Over 300 of America's largest firms back open letter to President Biden calling on him to set a 2030 target to cut emissions by at least 50 per cent against 2005 levels

Many of the most powerful names in Corporate America have today issued a public call for the new Biden administration to announce a stretching decarbonisation target for the next decade that would put the economic superpower on track for achieving net zero emissions by mid-century.

In an open letter orchestrated by the We Mean Business coalition of blue chips and the Ceres group of sustainable investors, CEOs at 310 businesses and investment firms backed calls for the White House to set a new target to cut greenhouse gas emissions to "at least" 50 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

"To restore the standing of the US as a global leader, we need to address the climate crisis at the pace and scale it demands," the letter states. "Specifically, the US must adopt an emissions reduction target that will place the country on a credible pathway to reach net zero emissions by 2050. We, therefore, call on you to adopt the ambitious and attainable target of cutting GHG emissions by at least 50 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030."

The move comes as the Biden administration is preparing to build on its recent wave of climate-related executive orders and its sweeping green infrastructure programme with a new national climate action plan - or Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in the UN jargon - that is expected to be submitted before the President hosts world leaders at a virtual Leaders Summit timed to coincide with Earth Day on April 22nd.

Reports last week suggested the White House is considering nearly doubling the target set under the Obama administration in 2015 to cut US emissions by 26 to 28 per cent against 2005 levels by 2025. News agency Bloomberg said officials were considering targets for 2030 ranging from a 48 per cent cut in emissions to a more ambitious 53 per cent cut, which has been proposed by environmental campaigners.

Today's letter indicates that many of America's largest businesses would loudly support an ambitious target, with the group arguing a "bold" target would result in multiple economic and environmental benefits for the US and the wider world.

"A bold 2030 target is needed to catalyse a zero-emissions future, spur a robust economic recovery, create millions of well-paying jobs, and allow the US to "build back better" from the pandemic," the letter states. "New investment in clean energy, energy efficiency, and clean transportation can build a strong, more equitable, and more inclusive American economy. A 2030 target will also guide the US government's approach to more sustainable and resilient infrastructure, zero-emissions vehicles and buildings, improved agricultural practices, and durable carbon removal. Finally, the commitment would inspire other industrialised nations to set bold targets of their own."

Signatories to the letter include corporate leaders from Apple, the Coca-Cola Company, Edison, Facebook, General Electric, Google, HP Inc, Impossible Foods Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Mastercard, McDonald's, Microsoft, Nestlé, Nike, Salesforce, Starbucks, Tiffany & Co, Unilever, Verizon, Walmart, and hundreds of others. Together the group represent over $3tr in annual revenues and employ nearly six million US workers across all 50 states.

They said that many of the businesses signed up the letter already have ambitious science-based emissions goals in place, but stressed that if Biden "raises the bar on our national ambition, we will raise our own ambition to move the US forward on this journey".

"While an effective national climate strategy will require all of us, you alone can set the course by swiftly establishing a bold US 2030 target," the letter warned.

"The US business community is committed to doing its part to reduce emissions because it is good for the economy and helps us build back better," said María Mendiluce, CEO of the We Mean Business coalition. "Companies want to work with the Biden administration toward a better future for all. I applaud businesses and investors for raising their voices in support of at least halving US emissions by 2030. This is what the climate crisis requires, and will strengthen the country's competitiveness and create more good jobs."

Hopes are building that Biden will indeed set an ambitious decarbonisation target following the unveiling of his $1tr infrastructure investment programme, which promised to deliver a massive boost to the renewables, electric vehicles, and green buildings sectors.

There is also mounting speculation that Biden's upcoming Leaders Summit will help secure new emissions goals from other countries, with reports suggesting Japan is poised to raise its 2030 target to a 45 per cent cut against 2013 levels, up from a 26 per cent goal currently, and indications the Australian government is considering a new net zero emissions target following years of opposition towards bolder emissions goals.

In related news, Apple announced this afternoon it supports the introduction of new rules mandating public emissions disclosure by companies in the US, making it the first publicly-listed company to do so. In a statement announcing the firm's position this afternoon, Apple's global energy and environmental policy lead Arvin Ganesan said transparent emissions disclosure had been "critical" to the tech firm's decarbonisation successes to date.

"Measuring and mapping carbon emissions enables companies to understand their footprint, develop strategies to reduce emissions and ultimately achieve decarbonisation," he said. "And when keyed to thoughtful metrics, disclosure can serve to create a baseline of comparable, consistent and reliable information, help establish best practices and promote competition - all critical steps to combatting climate change.

"Apple, therefore, believes that the SEC [US Securities and Exchange Commission] should issue rules to require that companies disclosure third-party-audited emissions information to the public, covering all scopes of emissions, direct and indirect, and the value chain."

