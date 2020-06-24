cement
'Pioneering test': Low carbon concrete set for trial on A14 in Cambridgeshire
Contractor Mick George Concrete claims use of Cemfree for road improvement works could help avoid 500 tonnes of CO2
How to make sustainable concrete? Just add bacteria
Novo Group, parent company of Novozymes, snaps up 'double digit' stake in bio-cement firm
European industry is ready to act on an ambitious but balanced Green Deal
TITAN Cement CEO Dimitri Papalexopoulos makes the case for a Green New Deal and net zero goal that works for Europe's industrial sector
Could getting to Net Zero double the cost of cement?
President of the World Cement Association argues technologies such as carbon capture can slash emissions but they will also make cement more expensive
Cement industry must commit to net zero by 2050, say investors
Members of the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change and Climate Action 100+ write to board chairs of world's largest cement firms calling for more climate action
'Optimistic but realistic': Is net zero transport and industry globally really achievable by 2060?
Energy Transitions Commission's latest research sets out a blueprint for decarbonising plastics, cement, shipping, aviation, and steel by 2060, but is its optimism justifiable
Net zero operations for industry and transport possible by mid-century, research finds
It is technically and financially possible to decarbonise heavy industry and transport around the world by 2060, Energy Transitions Commission concludes
Green cement industry is possible, say Swiss researchers
Concrete construction sector can cut emissions 80 per cent by 2050 with only "moderate" investment
World Cement Association launches 2C climate action plan
Trade body releases manifesto for delivering its contribution to the Paris Agreement goal of keeping temperatures 'well below' 2C
Could the cement sector prove one of the key battlegrounds for climate action?
New report from CDP suggests cement companies urgently need to step up climate action or risk jeopardising Paris goals
Government confirms further heavy industry exemption from clean energy costs
New regulations laid before Parliament today will save heavy industries like steel and chemical companies £100m a year, government claims
Is the European cement industry being a stick-in-the-mud on climate action?
InfluenceMap claims cement companies are continuing to undermine ETS regulations that would enable a meaningful price on carbon - claims fiercely contested by the industry