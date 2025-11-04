Study: Clean industrial projects represent near $2tr investment opportunity

New research claims more than a thousand clean industrial projects are now in progress worldwide
The Industrial Transition Accelerator (ITA) and Mission Possible Partnership (MPP) have today heralded a new phase of clean industrial development, confirming more than 1,000 commercial-scale low carbon...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis