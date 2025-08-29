'Bankable projects': Is the UK about to pioneer a business model for carbon removal projects?

Government sets out proposals for new contract regime designed to catalyse investment in scaling up the fledgling carbon removals sector
The government has this week set out initial proposals for a new Greenhouse Gas Removal (GGR) business model, which would aim to provide the policy and revenue certainty required to drive investment in...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis