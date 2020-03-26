CBI
Labour set to ditch net zero by 2030 goal
Shadow International Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner tells Radio 4 new pledge is to hit 90 per cent renewables in UK energy system by 2030
'Faster, and further': CBI calls for 'decade of climate action'
As government formally launches review of the cost of meeting UK's net zero target, employers' body steps up call for bolder decarbonisation strategy
Energy efficiency: Businesses urge £1bn a year investment plan to hit net zero goal
Energy Efficiency First Declaration argues making green homes and infrastructure an investment priority would save households money and deliver massive net economic benefits
How trade can help us reach our climate goals
There is a lot of fear new trade deals could undermine UK environmental protection, but as the CBI's Rain Newton-Smith argues, there are also significant opportunities to drive climate action
CBI: Nuclear and carbon capture hold key to net zero goal
UK's largest business body will today call on government to step up efforts to deliver new nuclear, CCS, and EV infrastructure in support of net zero target
Chapter Zero: Global boardroom forum launches in bid to combat climate risk
Directors' Climate Forum is being supported by World Economic Forum, the CBI, Carbon Trust, HSBC, L&G and others
Reports: PM to legally commit UK to net zero by 2050 before leaving office
Theresa May will push back against cost warnings and bring in net zero emissions goal before her successor takes over in Downing Street, reports suggest
'Liberating force': Businesses urge government to simplify EV charging system
CBI chief claims EVs could catalyse 21st century economy, but warns more guidance is still needed from government to realise the technology's transformational potential
Net zero by 2050: What next for green businesses?
If the UK does adopt a 2050 net zero target in the coming months, companies will need to start planning today for what their business will look in 30 years' time
'Net zero must mean zero': What can we expect from the CCC's pivotal 1.5C advice?
As the Committee on Climate Change gears up to provide its hotly-anticipated net zero advice to the government, green economy experts explain what to expect
CBI: Extinction Rebellion are asking 'absolutely the right questions' - and businesses are committed to answering them
EXCLUSIVE: UK's leading employers' body welcomes launch of XR Business group, as Greta Thunberg delivers stinging address to MPs
'Urgency cannot be ignored': UK businesses call for 'clear plan' to achieve SDGs
CBI and International Chamber of Commerce join forces to step up calls for new investment and policies to deliver on SDGs and tackle climate change
From doctors to big business, calls grow for net zero targets
Medical groups write to Prime Minister in support of net zero emissions target, as CBI declares governments and businesses must 'raise their ambitions towards a net zero target'
CBI urges government to secure close alignment with EU energy and climate rules
Business body calls on government to remain close to EU's internal energy market, Euratom, and Emissions Trading System
Secrets of the Pioneers: Josh Hardie on consumer awareness, corporate trust, and the future economy
The CBI deputy-director general reflects on a decade when business engagement with the environment was transformed for the better, just as trust in corporates was eroded
CBI: Businesses are "seizing the opportunities of green energy"
Director-general Carolyn Fairbairn calls on new government to move swiftly to unlock "golden age" of infrastructure development
Industrial strategy and clean growth must go hand-in-hand
The CBI's Carolyn Fairbairn argues the government's Industrial Strategy must deliver a clear and credible plan for slashing UK greenhouse gas emissions and driving clean growth
Building a competitive low-carbon economy in 2030
Michelle Hubert of the CBI argues it is time for business and government to work together to accelerate the low carbon transition and excite the public about its possibilities
Environmentalists unite, it is time to give the CBI what it wants
On synecdoches, extremism, emissions reductions plans, and the new alliance of environmentalists
CBI: New 'mindset' needed to deliver effective Emissions Reduction Plan
Employers' body sets out recommendations for a government decarbonisation plan that can bolster competitiveness while tackling climate risks
Theresa May vows to make Britain 'go-to' destination for scientists with £2bn R&D boost
Speaking at CBI conference Prime Minister unveils investment for science and research that is set to benefit range of clean tech firms
CBI calls on Chancellor to use Autumn Statement to boost clean energy investment
Business group says key policy decisions on Contracts for Difference and the Levy Control Framework are vital to driving low-carbon investment in post-Brexit Britain
CBI survey: Firms fear UK will miss Paris climate goals
Business lobby group's annual infrastructure survey finds significant concern over government's energy investment plans
Trade body BusinessEurope accused of 'misrepresenting' members on climate policy
Leading business group under fire again for its stance on climate policy, as report claims its stance on environmental policy is far less ambitious than many of its members