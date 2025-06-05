'An anchor on our ambition': CBI urges government to do more to tackle high energy costs

Rain Newton-Smith insists government needs to deliver both clean energy and lower bills, arguing it is a 'false choice' to suggest costs can only be curbed by ditching net zero

The CBI will this evening call on the government to remove policy costs from energy bills and develop a clearer plan to enable an accelerated transition towards net zero emissions, warning high energy...

