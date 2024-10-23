'The foundation for growth and security': CBI head reiterates call for sector-specific UK net zero plans

Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read
CBI's CEO Rain Newton-Smith speaking at BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival | Credit: Incisive Media
Image:

CBI's CEO Rain Newton-Smith speaking at BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival | Credit: Incisive Media

Rain Newton-Smith delivers keynote address at Net Zero Festival urging government to collaborate closely with business to develop detailed, ambitious decarbonisation plan to help unlock billions of pounds of green investment

CBI chief executive Rain Newton-Smith has extolled the net zero transition as "the foundation for growth and the security of our economy", as she urged the government to collaborate with businesses to...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Net Zero Festival: What can Margaret Thatcher's evolving climate views tell us about green politics today?

Net Zero Festival: Top green figures call for 'whole-of-government' approach to UK climate policy

Most read
01

'A real gamechanger': NESO tasked with developing UK-wide energy infrastructure blueprint for 2050

22 October 2024 • 3 min read
02

Net Zero Festival: Top green figures call for 'whole-of-government' approach to UK climate policy

22 October 2024 • 5 min read
03

'Our water system urgently needs fixing': UK and Welsh governments launch Independent Water Commission

22 October 2024 • 5 min read
04

Nature faces a make or break moment in Colombia - can the new government deliver?

23 October 2024 • 3 min read
05

COP16: Investors worth $2.5tr urge governments for bold action on biodiversity loss

23 October 2024 • 3 min read

More on Policy

'The foundation for growth and security': CBI head reiterates call for sector-specific UK net zero plans
Policy

'The foundation for growth and security': CBI head reiterates call for sector-specific UK net zero plans

Rain Newton-Smith delivers keynote address at Net Zero Festival urging government to collaborate closely with business to develop detailed, ambitious decarbonisation plan to help unlock billions of pounds of green investment

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 23 October 2024 • 4 min read
'Our water system urgently needs fixing': UK and Welsh governments launch Independent Water Commission
Policy

'Our water system urgently needs fixing': UK and Welsh governments launch Independent Water Commission

New Water Commission aims to strengthen regulation, boost investment, and encourage reform of the water sector

Amber Rolt
clock 22 October 2024 • 5 min read
Net Zero Festival: Top green figures call for 'whole-of-government' approach to UK climate policy
Policy

Net Zero Festival: Top green figures call for 'whole-of-government' approach to UK climate policy

Top experts from business, policy, and politics set out their wish list for government at BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival 2024

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 22 October 2024 • 5 min read