Carbon Trust
Quorn becomes first major food firm to launch CO2 labels
Carbon footprint data displayed on packs will signal to consumers how planet-friendly each product is
Carbon Trust launches service to guide firms on net zero transition
Carbon Trust's new Climate Leadership Framework aims to assess businesses' preparedness for the net zero transition
IN CONVERSATION: Demystifying TCFD and taking a practical approach to reporting climate change risks and opportunities
BusinessGreen talks to the Carbon Trust's Dominic Burbridge to explore how companies can practically use the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) to better understand and report on the climate risks and opportunities...
Survey: Consumers keen for carbon labelling
Two thirds of shoppers back the idea of carbon labelling for products, to help identify goods made with care for the environment
Energy efficiency schemes secure government funding boost
Seven projects, from greener cement mixes to energy storage innovations, awarded share of £2.7m funding round
Poll: Top UK firms eye brand value from boosting climate risk disclosure
Carbon Trust survey of top 100 companies finds two-thirds plan to disclose climate risks in 2019, yet many investors are still failing to push for action
Green Lunch with… the CCC's Baroness Brown of Cambridge
The UK's low carbon business ambassador and Carbon Trust chair talks Brexit, lab grown meat, and offshore wind at the OXO Tower restaurant on London's South Bank
Good news for dolphins? New project to cut noise pollution from offshore turbine installation
Carbon Trust and Fistuca announce major new R&D project to cut costs and biodiversity impacts from offshore wind foundations
Reflections on 10 years of the Carbon Trust Standard
Carbon Trust chief executive Tom Delay looks back on a decade of business emissions reduction
'Blue Pilot': Test project aims to deliver cheaper and quieter offshore wind installation
Carbon Trust announces large-scale demonstration project aimed at reducing costs and underwater noise during construction of offshore wind farms
Low-carbon pioneers rewarded in New Year Honours list
Carbon Trust CEO Tom Delay, Forum for the Future's Sally Uren and former Green Investment Bank chief Shaun Kingsbury all recognised for contribution to UK green industry
How the Clean Growth Strategy could overhaul corporate carbon reporting
A government consultation launched alongside the Clean Growth Strategy unveils proposals for more firms to include CO2 and energy use data in annual reports
How can companies plot targets in line with a 1.5C world?
Carbon Trust report offers 10-step plan for becoming 1.5C compliant company, arguing the target is possible with greater business collaboration
Carbon Trust's Aleyn Smith-Gillespie: The linear business model will not thrive in the future economy
In our latest video interview, hosted in association with the Carbon Trust, Aleyn Smith-Gillespie explains why companies need to rethink their business models to prepare for a low-carbon future
Business model innovation: Making the leap in sustainable value creation
The Carbon Trust's Aleyn Smith-Gillespie underscores why new business models are the key to a green economy revolution
Green bills: New £5 and £10 notes boast smaller carbon footprint
New figures reveal carbon footprint of the new polymer £5 note is 16 per cent lower than the old paper note, while the new £10 note's footprint is eight per cent lower
Carbon Trust to run government's £9.2m Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator
Consultancy to head up four-year program to fund energy efficiency demonstration projects
Carbon Trust powers up Energy Systems Innovation Platform
Backed by SSE, Centrica, DONG Energy and others, the Energy Systems Innovation Platform will initially focus on developing energy storage solutions
Carbon Trust's Guy Rickard: 'Science-based targets will become an expectation for all companies to achieve'
In our latest video interview, hosted in association with the Carbon Trust, senior sustainability consultant Guy Rickard explains the drivers behind the corporate trend for Science-Based Targets
Carbon Trust inks deal with IFC to beef-up livestock emissions programme
Agreement between Carbon Trust and World Bank Group member to initially focus on cutting emissions and costs in Brazil's growing beef sector
BT's Gabrielle Ginér: 'Having meaningful targets is really important'
Head of sustainable business policy at BT Gabrielle Ginér sets out the strategy behind BT's net positive goal
Smartest Energy launches certified clean electricity offer for businesses
UK's first independently certified 100 per cent renewable electricity product hits the energy market with promise to bring a new 'level of rigour' to the green electricity market
Carbon Trust launches Zero Waste to Landfill certification
New certification will recognise firms making significant progress to cut waste and boost recycling rates
Could carbon footprint labelling still prove a popular way to trim emissions?
Carbon Trust says survey of Brits, French and Germans shows labelling can give competitive advantage