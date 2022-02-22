Carbon Trust debuts new Route to Net Zero Standard

Carbon Trust has today launched a new certification scheme designed to help businesses develop effective net zero decarbonisation strategies.

The consultancy, which operates a popular carbon footprinting labelling scheme, said its new Route to Net Zero Standard would support companies in the development and evolution of net zero action plans, while helping them to measure and manage their emissions, develop carbon reduction strategies, and align short term emissions targets with their overarching net zero goal.

The company said the new standard was "the only certification that recognises an organisation's progress on their route to Net Zero, acknowledging that companies in different industries, geographical locations, and facing diverse challenges, may be at different stages".

The scheme will provide companies with three tiers of certification: 'taking action'; 'advancing'; and 'leading', with Carbon Trust then providing tailored support to help companies increase their climate ambition over time.

Ten pathfinder companies have already signed up to the Route to Net Zero Standard, including Virgin Media O2, PwC, Sainsbury's, Severn Trent Water, and SGN.

"Tackling the climate crisis is the most critical environmental issue of our time, requiring businesses to both act and collaborate to elicit change and achieve success," said Tom Delay, chief executive at the Carbon Trust. "The new Route to Net Zero Standard will inspire and foster immediate and longer term action by supporting companies as they create and deliver on their roadmaps to reduce carbon emissions, certifying and celebrating their achievements as they progress. We are delighted to have 10 pathfinder partners already committed to the new standard and look forward to our continued collaboration on their journeys to Net Zero."

The new standard was also welcomed by Tracey Herald, head of sustainability at Virgin Media O2, who said the company was "proud to be one of the first pathfinder companies to work towards the Carbon Trust's Route to Net Zero Standard".

"This provides Virgin Media O2 with a robust and rigorous framework, which holds us to the highest standards as we create and deliver a transparent and best practice climate plan to decarbonise our business," she added.

The launch of the new standard comes as companies face growing calls to ensure their net zero targets are credible and are backed by sufficiently ambitious decarbonisation strategies.

Over 1,000 corporates have set net zero targets while the influential Science Based Targets Initiative has introduced a new independent standard for assessing net zero targets. But earlier this month a major new academic study of some of the leading corporate net zero pledges accused top companies of adopting targets and strategies that had low levels of integrity and routinely failed to account for value chain emissions.

In related news, the Pledge to Net Zero campaign this week announced that over 150 organisations have now signed up to the initiative, which invites companies in the environmental sector to set net zero targets in line with a 1.5C temperature goal.

The group said that it now boasts 157 members following recent additions in the form of Arcadis, Waterman Group, the Royal Meteorological Society, and Chartered Institute of Ecology and Environmental Management (CIEEM).

The initiative is also gaining momentum in Ireland with 11 organisations, including consulting engineering firm Ryan Hanley, joining as part of the new Irish hub, along with hub coordinators the Association of Consulting Engineers of Ireland (ACEI).

"Pledge to Net Zero has become a critical component of leadership in the built environment sector and is indicative of the collaborative approach required to help secure a Net Zero society for generations to come," said Neil Humphrey, chief operating officer at Waterman. "Since signing in 2021, the Pledge has become a cornerstone for Waterman's strategy underpinning our business operations, and we have since committed to reduce our carbon emissions by setting science-based targets in line with the requirements for keeping global temperature rise under 1.5C."

The expansion of the group was welcomed by David Symons, UK Director of Sustainability at WSP, who said: "It's excellent to see the environmental sector coming together to be a role model on climate action - making bold commitments and sharing practical ideas to take action. We warmly welcome others in the sector to join; all are welcome, both large and small, to take action together."

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.