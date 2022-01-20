Wyke Farms unveils 'world's first carbon-neutral branded Cheddar'

Cheese producer Wyke Farms has this week announced the launch of a new vintage cheddar that it claims is the first in the world to be branded as 'carbon neutral'.

Dubbed Ivy's Reserve Vintage Cheddar in tribute the grandmother of the brand's founders, the cheese has been made to a 100 year recipe and produced in line with the PAS 2060 standard for carbon neutral products.

Wyke Farms said it had worked with consultancy the Carbon Trust to undertake a cradle-to-grave footprint analysis and certify the footprint as carbon neutral in accordance with PAS 2060.

As part of the process the company has taken a range of steps to reduce its direct emissions, including its own farms and supplier farms to develop a sustainability plan and incentive programme that seeks to curb emissions associated with animal feed, land management, and energy use, while encouraging regenerative farming practices and soil protection.

The company also uses 100 per cent renewable energy, including through electricity and gas sourced from Wyke Farm's own solar arrays and an anaerobic digester that saves an estimated 20 million kilos of CO2 every year.

Remaining carbon emissions are offset through offset provider Climate Care, with Wyke Farms having supported a peat rainforest protection in Indonesia and a solar-energy project in India. Wyke Farms stressed that it "recognises that offsetting is only a temporary solution, and is actively seeking out all other routes to net positivity".

Rich Clothier, managing director of the company, who is a third generation family member at Wyke Farms and Ivy Clothier's grandson, said the launch of the new cheese marked the culmination of a 12-year journey for the firm.

"We started our 100 per cent green strategy in 2010 when we made a commitment to energy independence and generating all of our gas and electric from renewables," he said. "Since then, we have invested in our knowledge base across this business and on farm driving environmental improvement year on year. Ivy's Reserve is a world first and an industry shake-up. This will continue to be our focus in the years ahead as we push for more net positive improvements."