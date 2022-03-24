The Carbon Trust is to support up to 200 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) which are working to accelerate the UK's net zero transition as part of the government's £1bn Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP) programme.

The consultancy has been appointed to lead the delivery of the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio Acceleration Support (ZIPAS) initiative, which will see a consortium of firms provide business development advice, practical workshops, peer-to-peer learning, and access to stakeholder and investor networks to SMEs working on the net zero transition. The initiative will "help these innovative companies make the most of the funding provided by NZIP and enable them to commercialise at speed and scale", Carbon Trust said.

The consultancy is joined in the delivery and design of the support programme by a range of partners, including Energy Systems Catapult, Eigen Ventures, Mott Macdonald, and KPMG. Further specialist support will also be provided by clean tech investment firm Sustainable Ventures, technical consultancy E4tech, product development specialists High Value Manufacturing Catapult, international patent and trademark consultancy Novagraaf, marketing and communications experts Greenhouse, and legal specialist dwf.

David Aitken, director of innovation at the Carbon Trust, said: "We know funding and the existence of promising technologies alone are not enough to move at the speed and scale needed to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. The new Net Zero Innovation Portfolio Acceleration Support will enable access to the customers, cash and collaborations that are critical to moving beyond business as usual and to unlocking the full potential of clean technology innovators across the UK."

The acceleration support aims to complement technology development and demonstration funding awards by helping to ensure businesses are prepared to scale up effectively. The package developed by the consortium is "tailored, flexible, and agile", the Carbon Trust added.

The government has used the NZIP's £1bn of funding to support a wide range of projects designed to accelerate the transition to net zero emissions. For example, earlier this year, the government unlocked £5m of funding to support the rollout of innovative new technologies that will generate hydrogen fuel from biomass and waste feedstocks.