carbon pricing
BP Ventures invests in carbon offset outfit
New investment aims to harness the potential for forest-based offsets to support expanding carbon markets
Next Gen Carbon Markets
Ben Caldecott of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Programme argues Brexit provides an opportunity to build 'the world's first ever net zero aligned emissions trading scheme'
The next step for carbon pricing
On its own, a UK ETS won't be enough to successfully decarbonise UK industry, warns Make UK's Frank Aaskov
Sir David Attenborough: We 'cannot be radical enough' in tackling climate crisis
Veteran broadcaster warns 'really major problems' are imminent if world does not address climate change threat
Carbon pricing and the journey towards an 'energy constrained world'
An international system to curb energy use may be the only way to lift people out of poverty while preserving the planet - but is the world really ready for such a radical shift in thinking?
How Pernod Ricard's internal CO2 price is driving its new sustainability strategy
The multinational drinks giant introduced internal carbon pricing across its business in 2017, and the move is now helping to drive its push towards new 2030 green goals
Budget: Keep strong CO2 price or risk coal revival, research warns
As Chancellor Philip Hammond readies Budget, Aurora Energy Research analysis reveals potential for adding 10GW of renewables by 2040 if carbon price increases
Global briefing: Ontario ditches carbon pricing in climate challenge to Trudeau
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
New report lays bare carbon policy cost confusion
Energy Systems Catapult study concludes that cost of cutting carbon emissions varies by up to £700 a tonne
Report: Carbon pricing now covers up to a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions
French think tank I4CE publishes Global Carbon Account 2018, confirming that adoption of carbon pricing policies is accelerating
Five lessons from the One Planet Summit
At times it felt like a mini-COP, at times like a celebrity-studded TEDx conference, but Emmanuel Macron's One Planet Summit certainly packed a climate punch
Major corporates mount pro-business climate action campaign
Ahead of Emmanuel Macron's One Planet Summit tomorrow, multinationals warn more ambitious global warming targets needed to secure future growth and prosperity
Making carbon count: how pricing in externalities could drive the circular economy
David Newman of the World Biogas Association argues the global march of carbon pricing schemes will have big implications for the waste industry and beyond