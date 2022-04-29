Government extends carbon pricing relief for energy-intensive firms

Energy-intensive manufacturing businesses and industrial plants facing soaring electricity bills as a result of the gas price crisis received a major boost today, after the government formally confirmed it would extend its carbon pricing relief programme for a further three years.

In a move that had been widely expected, The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) confirmed this morning it would be doubling the budget of the Energy Intensive Industries (EII) compensation scheme and extending it for a further three years, just a few weeks after annoucing the plan in the Energy Security Strategy.

The EII programme provides energy-intensive businesses with relief to help cover some of the cost of their involvement in the UK Emissions Trading Scheme and the Carbon Price Support mechanism that is added to electricity bills. The approach aims to tackle the risk of so-called 'carbon leakage' whereby rising UK carbon prices could prompt polluting firms to relocate to regions with lower carbon and energy costs, undermining the UK's international competiveness and resulting in higher global emissions.

"We want to keep the UK at the forefront of manufacturing, helping our energy intensive industries remain competitive and sustainable for the long term, and continuing to power our economy with thousands of jobs across the country," said Industry Minister, Lee Rowley, as the government confirmed the extension to the scheme.

Ministers also confirmed that the EII, which has provided support for industries such as steel, chemicals, paper, mining, electronics, and chemicals since 2013, would now also be extended to support the UK's nascent electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing industry.

"For the first time we are including battery manufacturers in our electricity bill compensation scheme for energy-intensive industries to help keep the UK at the forefront of this growing industry," said Investment Minister Lord Grimstone. "By doing so, we are ensuring the UK continues to attract investment across the country, supporting jobs and building the batteries that will power our automotive industry for decades to come."

The government has also indicated it intends to further boost its support for emissions-intensive business by increasing to 100 per cent the renewables obligation exemption they currently enjoy on some of the green levies on their energy bills, and Minister today confirmed that further details on the planned reforms would be announced in the coming weeks.

Peter Rolton, the executive chairman of Britishvolt, which is working on plans for a major EV battery manufacturing plant in Northumberland, said the inclusion of battery manufacturers in the relief schemes was an indication of the "strategic importance" of the nascent industry.

"Support through this and other EII schemes will help the likes of BV to build a factory and adjacent supplier park, powered by both renewable and affordable energy," he said. "In turn, this will bring thousands of new jobs, boosted productivity and innovative net zero solutions to the automotive sector, the North East and wider economy."

BEIS confirmed the extension of the support scheme as it published its response to a consultation on the schemes in place to compensate energy-intensive industries for carbon pricing impacts.

The consultation, which received 34 responses from energy-intensive companies, trade associations and NGOs, is part of the government's ongoing effort to assess the risk of 'carbon leakage', the theory that the UK's climate policy regimes could lead to high-emitting firms relocating to jurisdictions with lower carbon taxes.

In its response to the consultation, the government said it had concluded carbon leakage did pose a threat to the UK economy and as such it had decided it was important to continue providing compensation for so-called 'indirect emisisons costs' in the form of the UK ETS and carbon price support mechanism until at least March 2025.

"Following a literature review, the consultation evidence and a sector assessment, we conclude that there continues to be a risk of carbon leakage due to indirect emission costs for some sectors," the statement notes. "This means that there is a risk that the indirect emission costs found in the electricity price could lead to the displacement of production, and associated greenhouse gas emissions that would not have happened if climate rules and policies across jurisdictions were implemented in the same way."

The government and its allies in the EU are continuing to explore whether carbon leakage risks could be curtailed through the introduction of carbon border tariffs, which would penalise imports from countries with lower carbon prices so as to create a level playing field for UK and EU firms.

In related news, the government has also confirmed this morning it will be introducing a new system to regulate subsidies that would require local authorities and the Devolved Administrations to decide whether to issue subsidies to business by applying "UK-wide principles".

Designed to replace the EU's State aid subsidy regime, the government said the new principles would help cut red tape, create a level playing field for business, and ensure subsidies deliver good value for the British taxpayer.

"The UK now has greater flexibility in how it uses subsidies to back emerging British industries, create more jobs and make the UK the best possible place to start and grow a business," said Business Minister Lord Martin Callahan. "The new regime will be more agile and allow all parts of the UK to act quickly to help firms which can bolster our economy."