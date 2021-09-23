'Critical': $6.6tr investor alliance calls for 'massive investment' in CO2 removal solutions

The Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance, the coalition of global investors committed to decarbonising their activities in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement, has today called for "massive investment" in carbon dioxide removal solutions, as well as policy support for a robust carbon credit market.

In a paper published this morning, the investor alliance - which collectively holds more than $6.6tr in capital - warned that under-investment and a failure to develop carbon dioxide removal solutions in the short term could derail longer-term climate goals.

Negative emissions solutions, from land-based carbon sinks and nature-based solutions to negative emissions technologies, should be removing six to 10 gigatonnes of CO2 annually by 2050, rising from 0.5 to 1.2 gigatonnes in 2025, the group said.

It argued that while absolute cuts in greenhouse gas emissions across the economy should the primary focus for investors over the coming decade, simultaneous investment in large-scale carbon removal technologies is also critical.

Not only will nature-based solutions and negative emisisons technologies play a major role in the world's ability to reach net zero by 2050, but they could play a major role in course correcting in the event of targets being missed, it explained.

Chair of the Alliance's steering group, Günther Thallinger, said the importance of carbon removal techniques and solutions should "not be underestimated".

"Massive investment in these solutions both inside and outside the value chains of investee companies, combined with a drive toward more mature carbon markets, are now critical to achieving the Paris Agreement goals," he said.

The Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance brings together 48 organisations, including insurers such as Aviva, Legal & General and Allianz, property owners such as the Church Comissioners of England, and major pension schemes such as French Public Pension Fund, Univest and the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec. All members have committed to achieving net zero financed emissions by mid-century and to work together to align financial sector with global climate goals.

The Alliance's paper also today urges policymakers to "fix the carbon pricing issue" as a priority, while also working to establish more robust carbon markets. It comes just a few months after the coalition called on countries around the world to harmonise their approach to carbon pricing, so as to provide investors with greater certainty over future price levels and give them the confidence to invest capital in crucial low and zero emission technologies.

Carbon credits can and should become a market proxy for a global carbon tax, today's paper notes - but this depends on them being priced adequately and standardised, and emissions trading schemes are in need of a "quality boost".

Thallinger, who is also member of the board of management at Allianz SE, called on policy makers to provide the policy framework that that would accelerate the development of carbon removal market.

"What we are missing in the mix is strong policy support," he said. "Financial incentives, through a price on carbon, subsidies or tax rebates have been vital to accelerating the deployment of sustainable technologies thus far. We believe that the 'incentives and mandate' approach must also be applied to the development of CDR technologies and deployment of nature-based solutions."