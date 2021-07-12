G20 finance ministers back carbon pricing as key tool to tackle climate crisis, but climate funding moves prove elusive

At G20 meeting in Venice, finance ministers conclude that climate pricing is among raft of tools that can be deployed to tackle climate change
G20 finance ministers have collectively expressed support for the role carbon pricing could play in tackling the climate crisis in a rare show of unity for international decarbonisation policy. In a...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial