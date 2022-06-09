We must double down on carbon pricing to keep net zero alive

clock • 4 min read

Higher carbon prices are good news for green investment as well as the climate, writes Climate Focus' Darragh Conway

Positive news on climate change is painfully rare. While we are regularly treated to governments and corporates telling us how ambitious their climate policies are, anyone looking past these (largely self-serving)...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Carbon Credits: Google and Unilever among firms 'road testing' new code of practice

07 June 2022 • 2 min read
02

Electric vehicles continue to provide one bright spot for gloomy auto market

06 June 2022 • 2 min read
03

Waitrose scraps coloured milk caps in supermarket first

06 June 2022 • 2 min read
04

'The inefficiency penalty': Government again urged to get a grip on underpowered energy efficiency policy

07 June 2022 • 8 min read
05

Misleading and unsubstantiated: Advertising watchdog rules against plastic grass firm's 'eco-friendly' claims

08 June 2022 • 3 min read

More on Taxation

The National Audit Office HQ, in Pimlico, London | Credit: iStock
Carbon Accounting

'Inconsistent': National Audit Office warns public sector emissions reporting is a mess

Lack of central leadership or clear standards for how departments should report their emissions could hamper public sector's drive to net zero, report warns

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 10 June 2022 • 4 min read
Plant-based potential: Report warns UK risks missing out on alternative protein boom
Technology

Plant-based potential: Report warns UK risks missing out on alternative protein boom

Social Market Foundation warns lack of action from government could see UK lose out to international competitors as demand for alternative meats accelerates

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 June 2022 • 4 min read
Lord Callanan inspects a heat pump with Octopus founder Greg Jackson | Credit: Otopus
Efficiency

'Energy efficiency is sexy': Lord Callanan insists UK is no 'laggard' on energy efficiency

Energy minister defends UK's record on energy efficiency, as he sits down with BusinessGreen at major meet of energy ministers in Denmark

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 09 June 2022 • 7 min read