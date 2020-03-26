buses
Buses and broadband: Chancellor's green infrastructure push set to be overshadowed by road-building blitz
Sajid Javid is set to build on flurry of net zero announcements, but critics argue government's new policies do not go far enough
Nicola Sturgeon makes climate change the 'centrepiece' of Scotland's government programme
Huge range of announcements promise cash and policy boost for green transport, heating, finance, aviation, and skills
Government promises £25m clean bus boost, but air quality legal fears remain
As ClientEarth warns too many councils have missed deadlines to submit air quality plans, government confirms fresh support from its Clean Bus Technology Fund
Government hails £48m green bus funding boost
New funding to deliver 263 ultra-low emission buses, doubling the number in the UK fleet
More trains, more buses: How to send UK transport emissions into reverse gear
When it comes to transport, the UK's emissions reduction journey is going backwards - but campaigners believe a massive expansion of rail and bus travel could help solve the problem
Green buses: Fifth London garage joins electric bus revolution
Upgrade at Shepherds Bush depot will support new fleet of 36 electric buses
Nicola Sturgeon pledges to continue Scotland's "world leading action on climate change"
But critics accuse new green transport plans of not going far enough
London ramps up electric double decker bus order
Mayor announces plans for 10-fold increase in capital's zero emission double decker buses when 68 are added to fleet next summer
Green exports: Ceres Power teams up with Weichai Power in play for China's electric bus market
Two firms reveal plans to launch fuel cell range extender system for Chinese electric buses
Government announces £48m green bus boost
New Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme invites local authorities and bus operators to bid for new green bus funding support
Here's what would drive even more electric buses into our cities
Are diesel buses on the road to nowhere?
London transport plan signals 'unprecedented' clean transport focus for capital
Mayor of London confirms strategy for next two decades towards ambition for transport in UK capital to be zero emission by 2050
Bus operator Go-Ahead swoops in to electric car sharing market
Go-Ahead Group snaps up 10 per cent stake in German car sharing start-up Mobileeee for €300,000
Councils get a funding bump to help clean up bus emissions
Government announces winners of next tranche of funding from the Clean Bus Technology Fund, which will see almost 3,000 buses upgraded to cleaner technologies by 2020
Leclanché inks deal to provide battery storage for Skoda electric buses
Two firms agree partnership for initial five-year term with first EV battery system set for release later this year, as Shell highlights plan for smart EV charging system
London to upgrade 5,000 buses to Euro VI air quality standard by 2020
Capital's entire bus fleet will reach Euro VI emission standard as a minimum by 2020 under City Hall retrofit programme
Electric bus pioneer Proterra closes $55m funding round
Heavy duty electric vehicle developer completes second major funding round this year, thanks to support from BMW and Al Gore's Generation Investment Management
German and Italian firms join forces on hydrogen bus development
Joint procurement project part-funded by EU scheme aims to cut transport pollution across Germany and Italy
Electric city: Volvo lifts the lid on its vision for green urban transport
Swedish vehicle manufacturer focuses on air quality as it unveils a host of new green bus, truck and construction machinery prototypes
Do former transport ministers dream of electric buses?
Ex Lib Dem MP Norman Baker has swapped the 'constant battle' of working with Theresa May for running a Brighton eco-firm that's launching a green bus route
London Mayor launches capital's first Low Emission Bus Zone
As part of the latest front in Sadiq Khan's war on air pollution only the cleanest buses will be allowed to use Putney High Street
Could electric buses and indoor bus stops push smart cities into the fast lane?
President of Volvo Buses Håkan Agnevall claims cutting air pollution is just the first step for electric bus systems around the world
Volvo secures order for 90 electric buses
Belgian cities to deploy Europe's largest electric bus fleet from March 2018
Back on board: Bus use rises in key cities across the UK
Bristol, Reading and Milton Keynes all see double-digit growth in bus use