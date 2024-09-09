Labour hails 'biggest overhaul to buses in a generation'

Labour has today unveiled a package of measures designed to provide local authorities with greater control over bus services, as part of its wider efforts to reverse the decline in bus use that has seen almost 300 million fewer miles driven by buses a year since 2010.

A new Buses Bill is to be laid before Parliament today to give all local transport authorities across England new powers to run their own bus services, extending powers currently limited to mayoral combined authorities.

At the same time the government has launched a consultation on new draft guidance to provide advice and support for local leaders looking to bring services into public control.

The government said buses remain the most used of public transport in the UK and a key plank of the country's transport decarbonisation plans. However, the number of routes and journeys has fallen - a trend the new government blames on "almost four decades of failed deregulation" - while recent data confirmed bus use has failed to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

As such, the new legislation aims to allow more local authorities to emulate the success of London and more recently Manchester in taking direct control of local bus services. Greater Manchester's new Bee Network has seen passenger numbers grow by five per cent since public control began to be rolled out just a year ago, the government said.

The government said the new Bill would reverse the ban on setting up new publicly owned bus companies and allow a new franchising system, where authorities are able to decide routes, timetables, and fares. The government also promised to take steps to improve bus services for communities who choose not to pursue public control.

"Buses are the lifeblood of our communities, but for too many people it has become impossible to rely on local services, as routes have been slashed and timetables hollowed out," said Transport Secretary Louise Haigh. "Today is the first stop on our journey to delivering better buses across the country. After decades of failed deregulation, local leaders will finally have the powers to provide services that deliver for passengers. And we are taking steps to support local leaders to deliver improved bus services faster and cheaper than ever before.

"With local communities firmly back in the driving seat, our bus revolution will save vital routes up and down the country and put passengers first."

The measures were welcomed by Jason Prince, director of the Urban Transport Group, which represents public transport networks. "We welcome the pace at which government is moving on its ambitious transport agenda," he said. "Buses are the cornerstone of our public transport system, so it's greatly encouraging to see this new package of measures, which will deliver better bus services for more local areas. We look forward to working with government to create a smoother journey for all bus passengers."

However, Shadow Transport Secretary Helen Whately argued Labour's plans were "unfunded" and would not "make a blind bit of difference for passengers".

"It won't increase the number of services and they would much prefer to have the £2 fare cap extended at the Budget," she said, referring to the previous government' post-pandemic cap on bus fares.

The move comes as the government continues to face questions over how it plans to fund the transition of the UK's bus fleet to zero emission models.

A report last week from the Urban Transport Group set out a series of recommendations for how to accelerate the roll out of electric and hydrogen buses. It highlighted how around 15,000 zero emission buses need to be rolled out between now and 2036 to reach regional net zero goals, meaning roughly 1,200 new electric or hydrogen buses need to hit the roads every year.

The UK is Europe's leading market for zero emission buses, but currently just 4.3 per cent of England's 30,200 buses are zero emission, with the vast majority - 1,000 out of a total of 1,200 - operating in London, which stopped commissioning diesel buses in 2021.

