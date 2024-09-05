How to unlock a 'green bus revolution', according to the transport authorities that have to deliver it

Cecilia Keating
clock • 7 min read
Buses at night in Manchster | Credit: iStock
Image:

Buses at night in Manchster | Credit: iStock

Report from Urban Transport Group urges Labour government to establish clear phase out date for diesel buses and provide 'long-term and sustained' support to enable rollout of zero emission models

England's public sector transport authorities have urged the new Labour government to accelerate the roll-out of electric and hydrogen buses across England, warning that regional and city climate goals...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

The Water (Special Measures) Bill is a significant step forward in fixing our broken water system

'Trashing the planet': Greenpeace barricades Unilever HQ in protest at firm's plastic output

Most read
01

'Strong month': EVs reach record 23 per cent market share in August

04 September 2024 • 5 min read
02

How Rory Stewart lifted the lid on Tory lobbying against environmental action

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
03

'Trashing the planet': Greenpeace barricades Unilever HQ in protest at firm's plastic output

05 September 2024 • 5 min read
04

'Disappointing': Capri-Sun launches petition to overturn EU ban on plastic straws

03 September 2024 • 3 min read
05

Labour vows to end 'years of neglect' through new Water Bill

04 September 2024 • 5 min read

More on Automotive

SMMT: EV demand up 10 per cent, as sales of petrol and diesel models fall
Automotive

SMMT: EV demand up 10 per cent, as sales of petrol and diesel models fall

Latest figures show zero emission models accounted for nearly 23 per cent of the market for new cars in August

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 September 2024 • 5 min read
How to unlock a 'green bus revolution', according to the transport authorities that have to deliver it
Automotive

How to unlock a 'green bus revolution', according to the transport authorities that have to deliver it

Report from Urban Transport Group urges Labour government to establish clear phase out date for diesel buses and provide 'long-term and sustained' support to enable rollout of zero emission models

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 05 September 2024 • 7 min read
'Strong month': EVs reach record 23 per cent market share in August
Automotive

'Strong month': EVs reach record 23 per cent market share in August

Auto industry hits Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate target for the first time, as demand for electric vehicles increases sharply

James Murray
James Murray
clock 04 September 2024 • 5 min read