Stagecoach offers top 300 suppliers free sustainability training

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Bus and coach operator joins Sustainable Suppliers Training Programme

The UK's largest bus and coach operator, Stagecoach Group, has today offered its top 300 suppliers free sustainability training in support the company's wider environmental goals. Under the Sustainable...

More on Supply chain

'Radical collaboration': How supermarkets sit at the heart of the net zero transition
Supply chain

'Radical collaboration': How supermarkets sit at the heart of the net zero transition

New report from Carbon Trust identifies the biggest challenges and opportunities faced by the global supermarket sector as it seeks to deliver on net zero goals and enhance its climate resilience

Amber Rolt
clock 19 February 2025 • 9 min read
Tata Steel UK wins approval for £1.25bn Port Talbot green steelworks plan
Supply chain

Tata Steel UK wins approval for £1.25bn Port Talbot green steelworks plan

High-profile plan to install electric arc furnace as replacement for shuttered coal-fired blast furnace at South Wales steelworks secured paving the way for construction this summer for delivery 2027

Amber Rolt
clock 18 February 2025 • 3 min read
Trump's tariffs deepen America's need for domestic circular economy
Supply chain

Trump's tariffs deepen America's need for domestic circular economy

A growing need for rare minerals is bolstering the case for more circular business models

Leah Garden, Trellis
clock 14 February 2025 • 3 min read