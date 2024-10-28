Starmer touts Budget as chance to 'change long-term trajectory' on economic growth

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street
Image:

Credit: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

But plans to lift national cap on bus fares from £2 to £3 slammed by green groups for potentially encouraging more polluting cars on UK roads

Keir Starmer has promised that Wednesday's Budget will lay the foundations of a "credible long-term plan" for the UK economy, but reiterated that some tough decisions would need to be taken on taxes and...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

