Inefficiency of UK offices fuelling climate change and driving up costs, report finds
Energy waste remains widespread, despite the availability of established solutions that can cut costs and emissions, new report from Green Alliance finds
BP Ventures sets sights on Chinese energy management AI market with $3.6m investment
BP inks deal with R&B as oil giant continues to beef up its presence in the fast expanding energy management market
Green drive: Bristol housing estate's roads to be paved with plastic waste
Roads and driveways at City Council's 133-home Ashton Rise development will be paved using residents' waste plastic
SDG9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure
All our coverage on SDG9 and the call for the world to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialisation, and foster innovation
It's time to make sure all landlords play by the rules
We're not making sure landlords comply with even the most basic energy efficiency rules, argues Andrew Warren
Heated debate: MPs left disappointed by government action on heatwaves
Government response to warnings about the threat of heatwaves is 'disappointing', Environmental Audit Committee complains
World Cement Association launches 2C climate action plan
Trade body releases manifesto for delivering its contribution to the Paris Agreement goal of keeping temperatures 'well below' 2C