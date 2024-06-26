Global green building alliance guide to support multi-trillion dollar investment in sustainable built environment

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Guide represents 'monumental first step' in coordinating a worldwide movement to deliver sustainable buildings at scale

An international alliance of green building rating organisations has today launched what is claims is the industry's first global guide to financing the transition to sustainable buildings, in an effort to facilitate the $35tr of investment estimated to be required by 2030 to keep temperature increases below 1.5C.

With buildings accounting for over 30 per cent of global energy use and more than a quarter of emissions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned major changes to the built environment are required to deliver on global climate goals. Given the majority of existing buildings will still be standing in 2050, huge capital investments are required in both new buildings and the retrofitting of existing buildings if climate targets are to be met.

Today's new report, titled Financing Transformation: A Guide to Green Building for Green Bonds and Green Loans, seeks to offer a practical framework for unlocking increased levels of finance for the construction and real estate sectors, so as to ensure progress towards a more sustainable built environment is underpinned by scientifically rigorous and trustworthy methodologies.

Produced by the UK-based Building Research Establishment (BRE), the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA), the Singapore Green Building Council (SGBC), the US Green Building Council (USGBC), and the newly welcomed Alliance HQE-GBC France, the guide integrates established green building certification systems such as BREEAM, Green Mark, Green Star, HQE, LEED, and NABERS.

The guide claims to offer a holistic approach by integrating health and social outcomes as critical investment metrics and calls for the reshaping of traditional financing practices, encouraging investors to embrace the risks associated with new clean technologies, support the scaling up of existing solutions, and prioritise social impacts.

Gillian Charlesworth, CEO of BRE, said the guide is a testament to the unified international commitment to tackling climate change across the building industry.

"By unlocking significant capital, we can drive the essential decarbonisation of our built environment despite the inherent challenges," she said. "This guide represents a monumental first step in coordinating a worldwide movement for green buildings, and we eagerly anticipate further collaboration to meet the challenge of climate change in the sector."

Davina Rooney, CEO of the GBCA, said the alliance hopes to strengthen global cooperation between the finance and real estate sectors, which will be essential if the tens of trillions of dollars' of investment the IEA claims is needed by 2030 is to be delivered.

"The $35tr investment needed to meet global energy transition goals represents almost 10 per cent of the value of global real estate - so we're talking about investments on a gigantic scale," she said. "The good news is that this guide demonstrates how working with any of the leading rating tools, whether it's Green Star, LEED, BREEAM, Green Mark, HQE or NABERS, will ensure a better outcome for people, the planet, and your balance sheet."

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.

Related Topics

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Clean Power Not Paddy Power': Greenpeace protester climbs on to Tory campaign battle bus

'More can be done': BSI calls on net zero governance bodies to strengthen standards

Most read
01

'Glastonbury's biggest fan' returns: Octopus Energy wind turbine back to power festival's food stands

26 June 2024 • 2 min read
02

Octopus Energy unveils new off-peak home heat pump tariff

25 June 2024 • 3 min read
03

Air sickness: Ultra-fine particles from planes putting 52 million Europeans at risk of serious health conditions

26 June 2024 • 4 min read
04

Electric bus operator Ember secures £5m funding boost from Triodos Bank UK

26 June 2024 • 2 min read
05

'AWOL on the environment': Parties urged to seize 'last great opportunity to protect people and nature'

26 June 2024 • 7 min read

More on Buildings

Global green building alliance guide to support multi-trillion dollar investment in sustainable built environment
Buildings

Global green building alliance guide to support multi-trillion dollar investment in sustainable built environment

Guide represents 'monumental first step' in coordinating a worldwide movement to deliver sustainable buildings at scale

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 26 June 2024 • 3 min read
Amazon, Google, and Harvard demonstrate the value created by regenerative buildings
Buildings

Amazon, Google, and Harvard demonstrate the value created by regenerative buildings

Featuring all-electric systems, water reuse and innovative solar power, these buildings improve 'the health and resilience of economies, cultures, and people'

James Ball, GreenBiz.com
clock 21 June 2024 • 4 min read
Green homes: Government in High Court to defend 'watering down' of green planning rules
Buildings

Green homes: Government in High Court to defend 'watering down' of green planning rules

Campaigners set to argue new rules introduced in December discourage councils for aligning planning activity with Climate Change Act

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 18 June 2024 • 4 min read