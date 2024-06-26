Global green building alliance guide to support multi-trillion dollar investment in sustainable built environment

An international alliance of green building rating organisations has today launched what is claims is the industry's first global guide to financing the transition to sustainable buildings, in an effort to facilitate the $35tr of investment estimated to be required by 2030 to keep temperature increases below 1.5C.

With buildings accounting for over 30 per cent of global energy use and more than a quarter of emissions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned major changes to the built environment are required to deliver on global climate goals. Given the majority of existing buildings will still be standing in 2050, huge capital investments are required in both new buildings and the retrofitting of existing buildings if climate targets are to be met.

Today's new report, titled Financing Transformation: A Guide to Green Building for Green Bonds and Green Loans, seeks to offer a practical framework for unlocking increased levels of finance for the construction and real estate sectors, so as to ensure progress towards a more sustainable built environment is underpinned by scientifically rigorous and trustworthy methodologies.

Produced by the UK-based Building Research Establishment (BRE), the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA), the Singapore Green Building Council (SGBC), the US Green Building Council (USGBC), and the newly welcomed Alliance HQE-GBC France, the guide integrates established green building certification systems such as BREEAM, Green Mark, Green Star, HQE, LEED, and NABERS.

The guide claims to offer a holistic approach by integrating health and social outcomes as critical investment metrics and calls for the reshaping of traditional financing practices, encouraging investors to embrace the risks associated with new clean technologies, support the scaling up of existing solutions, and prioritise social impacts.

Gillian Charlesworth, CEO of BRE, said the guide is a testament to the unified international commitment to tackling climate change across the building industry.

"By unlocking significant capital, we can drive the essential decarbonisation of our built environment despite the inherent challenges," she said. "This guide represents a monumental first step in coordinating a worldwide movement for green buildings, and we eagerly anticipate further collaboration to meet the challenge of climate change in the sector."

Davina Rooney, CEO of the GBCA, said the alliance hopes to strengthen global cooperation between the finance and real estate sectors, which will be essential if the tens of trillions of dollars' of investment the IEA claims is needed by 2030 is to be delivered.

"The $35tr investment needed to meet global energy transition goals represents almost 10 per cent of the value of global real estate - so we're talking about investments on a gigantic scale," she said. "The good news is that this guide demonstrates how working with any of the leading rating tools, whether it's Green Star, LEED, BREEAM, Green Mark, HQE or NABERS, will ensure a better outcome for people, the planet, and your balance sheet."

