Climate risk rules, plastic taxes, and heat pump grants: Businesses face April deluge of new green policies

Cecilia Keating
clock • 7 min read
The UK has pledged eliminate all avoidable plastic waste by 2042 | Credit: iStock
A string of policy reforms, tax tweaks, and grant schemes designed to support the green economy have come into effect in the UK this month, all of which could play a sizeable role in accelerating the development of a greener economy

Today has been dubbed 'April cruel day' by The Daily Mirror as households experience a 54 per cent increase in energy bills on the same day as hikes to National Insurance payments and council taxes came...

Cecilia Keating
ScottishPower secures planning approval for two giant offshore wind projects

'Cheaper, greener, and in-demand': Why stronger CO2 standards for vans could deliver major savings for businesses

The ECO scheme is expected to support green upgrades for 450,000 homes over the next four years | Credit: iStock
Policy

Government confirms plans to extend ECO green home upgrades scheme to 2026

But delayed introduction of ECO4 and Warm Homes Discount at a time when energy prices are soaring prompts fierce criticism

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 01 April 2022 • 5 min read
ScottishPower's East Anglia One wind farm, off the coast of Suffolk | Credit: ScottishPower
Wind

ScottishPower secures planning approval for two giant offshore wind projects

Green light for projects boasting a combined 1.5GW of capacity clears way for development of offshore wind mega-hub

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 01 April 2022 • 5 min read
Ecotricity founder Dale Vince at the firm's Electric Highway | Credit: Ecotricity
Energy

Ecotricity seeks new owner as Dale Vince eyes move into politics

Entrepreneur claims £2bn investment needed to fund Ecotricity’s 2.5GW green energy project pipeline, as he looks to play a role in 'most important general election of our lives'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 01 April 2022 • 4 min read