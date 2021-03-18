'To be or not to be': Shakespeare's Globe among London businesses committing to slash their energy use

Shakespeare's Globe is among the first businesses signing up to a new initiative to cut the energy use of London businesses

New Business Climate Challenge programme launched by Mayor of London aims to help firms across the capital accelerate efforts to curb their emissions

"There are more things in Heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy": Hamlet's awed words after first meeting the ghost of his father could be an epithet for the climate crisis, as the industrialised west is forced to confront the ecological consequences and accelerating calamities triggered by centuries of unquestioning plunder of the natural world.

But efforts to reverse this kamikaze course are finally gathering pace, and now a new initiative is coming to the home of Shakespeare himself: the Globe Theatre, located on the south bank of the River Thames on the very site where the bard's plays were first performed, long before Colonel Drake extracted his first gallon of oil from beneath the rocks at Titusville, Pennsylvania.

Shakespeare's Globe is among the first businesses to sign up to a new programme launched this week by the Mayor of London, aiming to help businesses in the UK capital cut their energy use.

Businesses who sign up to the initiative - named the Business Climate Challenge - agree to a target of reducing their buildings' energy consumption by 10 per cent within the first year, and to following a longer-term roadmap to bring their emissions down to net zero.

London as a whole is currently aiming to reach net zero by 2030. However, emissions from heating and power for commercial and industrial buildings alone account for around 36 per cent of London's carbon footprint, according to London City Hall, and many businesses struggle to finance the deep retrofits required to slash emissions.

As such the new initiative will provide businesses that sign up with a range of support to help them meet their targets, which will involve retrofitting buildings and improving the energy efficiency of workplaces. Free technical support will include a buildings audit and a personalised roadmap to bring carbon emissions down to net zero, the Mayor's Office said.

A pilot programme is set to begin this week in Southwark, the London borough that encompasses the stretch of the River Thames where Shakespeare's Globe is situated.

"The Globe is committed to playing an important part in contributing to London reaching the target of becoming a zero-carbon city by 2030," said Shakespeare's Globe chief executive Neil Constable.

"In April, we are hosting an online symposium, 'Globe 4 Globe: Shakespeare and Climate', exploring the relationship between Shakespeare's works and the climate crisis. This is one of many future events at the Globe to help battle the ecological crisis we all face."

Other businesses already signed up include London Marathon Events, Kubrick Group, Fagerhult Lighting, and BE.Spoke. If successful, the aim is to expand the scheme across London, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said.

"This exciting new initiative encourages businesses of all sectors to look at how they can cut emissions from their buildings and gives them the support and advice they need to put their plans into action," Khan added.

"As the UK prepares to host the COP26 climate summit, businesses can make a massive contribution to our green recovery and in our wider efforts to tackle the climate emergency. I'm looking forward to seeing how our city's dynamic and innovative businesses take on this challenge."