NatWest and British Gas join social home retrofit funding trial

Consortium aims to decarbonise up to 1,000 social homes managed by Places for People by developing 'blueprint' for green retrofit funding model
NatWest, British Gas, and housing specialist Places for People are teaming up to trial a new approach to funding the installation of green retrofit measures such as solar panels and insulation, which the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.