Barratt Redrow and British Gas to sell 'free energy bill homes'

Homes to be monitored as part of consumer trial designed to drive energy efficient housebuilding at scale
Housebuilder Barratt Redrow has joined forces with British Gas to deliver homes that will offer residents "free energy" at a new development in Lincolnshire, as part of a wider partnership between the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis