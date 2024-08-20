Smart meters: 20 millionth second-generation device connects to Britain's network

The UK smart meter rollout continues apace, with 20 million second-generation devices now connected to the national network, according to the Data Communications Company (DCC).

The DCC, which is responsible for building and maintaining Britain's national smart meter network, yesterday confirmed that the nation's 20 millionth second-generation smart meter (SMETS2) was installed late last week in Chichester by energy supplier British Gas.

The milestone means there are in total just under 32 million first and second-generation smart meters connected to the national network, providing more than half of British homes with real-time, detailed information on their energy use, according to the DCC.

Energy suppliers such as British Gas are obligated to offer their customers a smart meter installation free of charge and are on the hook to meet annual installation targets, with the government having set a national goal for 80 per cent of homes in England, Scotland and Wales to have a device installed by the end of 2025.

Louise Dickinson, head of smart rollout and policy at British Gas, said the firm was "pleased to be part of this exciting SMETS2 milestone".

"We know the smart meter network is a critical part of the nation's energy infrastructure to deliver net zero, as well as making it easier for customers to access innovative, flexible tariffs that could save them money and we're pleased to continue to be delivering these opportunities for more customers alongside DCC," she said.

Proponents of smart meters argue they are key to building a decarbonised energy system, by giving homes and businesses greater control over their energy, and enabling the use of more efficient, smart home technologies which can optimise electricity use to support the grid, slash emissions and potentially drive down consumer bills. Second-generation smart meters (SMETS2), the installation of which first began in 2018, also enable consumers to switch between energy suppliers.

Households and businesses with smart meters also benefit from having more accurate readings being automatically sent to their energy supplier, as well as access to the national Demand Flexibility Service, which incentivises shifts in energy consumption away from peak periods of demand, thereby helping to balance the grid and reduce the need for additional fossil fuel generation.

As such, the DCC claimed the latest milestone meant the national smart meter network was now helping to avoid more than one million tonnes of carbon emissions per year, which is roughly equivalent to the impact of taking one million cars off the road.

DCC hailed the smart meter network a critical part of the nation's energy infrastructure, an important platform for digitising the power grid, and a key step in Britain's path to net zero. It said the near real-time information on energy consumption and network performance offered by smart meters provides energy suppliers and network operators with detailed insights which play an important role in maintaining grid stability, as well as promoting energy efficiency and increased integration of renewables.

The latest installation figures suggest more than 15,000 smart meters are being added to the DCC network each day, with more than two billion messages sent monthly to suppliers offering valuable data insights to support the country's energy transition, it said.

Penny Brown, chief operating officer at DCC, hailed the work of energy suppliers in "bringing the benefits of smart meters to more homes and small businesses than ever before".

"Having a smart meter enables consumers to manage their energy usage and save money, whilst providing energy suppliers and DNOs with insight into network performance and consumption, which promotes innovation, flexibility and a smarter, greener energy system," she said.

