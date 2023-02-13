British Energy Security Strategy

National Infrastructure Commission to review 'slowed' consenting process for major infrastructure

Infrastructure

NIC to investigate why the consenting process for large infrastructure projects such as offshore wind farms can stretch over many years

clock 13 February 2023 • 3 min read
Energy efficiency scheme delays: Thousands of fuel poor homes to miss out on £600 bill savings

Efficiency

New analysis suggests ongoing ECO4 insulation scheme delay is costing households hundreds of pounds, as government declines opportunity to boost low cost clean energy development

clock 25 May 2022 • 6 min read
'British Nuclear Renaissance': Government announces £120m fund to help innovators enter sector

Nuclear

The Future Nuclear Enabling Fund aims to support the government's ambition to approve eight new reactors by 2030

clock 13 May 2022 • 2 min read
The good, the bad, and the ugly: Your essential guide to the Energy Security Strategy

Energy

A round up of all the key targets and measures announced as part of the government's plan to wean the UK off risky and expensive fossil fuel imports

clock 07 April 2022 • 12 min read
