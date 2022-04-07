The good, the bad, and the ugly: Your essential guide to the Energy Security Strategy

A round up of all the key targets and measures announced as part of the government's plan to wean the UK off risky and expensive fossil fuel imports
After several weeks of delay and wrangling in Cabinet, the British Energy Security Strategy was unveiled today, setting out the government's plan to reduce the country's reliance on oil and gas from Russia...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial