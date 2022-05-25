Energy efficiency scheme delays: Thousands of fuel poor homes to miss out on £600 bill savings

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New analysis suggests ongoing ECO4 insulation scheme delay is costing households hundreds of pounds, as government declines opportunity to boost low cost clean energy development

Ongoing delays to the introduction of the government's flagship home insulation support scheme could end up costing 56,000 homes up to £600 each this year as the cost of energy continues to soar beyond...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

