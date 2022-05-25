Energy efficiency scheme delays: Thousands of fuel poor homes to miss out on £600 bill savings

New analysis suggests ongoing ECO4 insulation scheme delay is costing households hundreds of pounds, as government declines opportunity to boost low cost clean energy development
Ongoing delays to the introduction of the government's flagship home insulation support scheme could end up costing 56,000 homes up to £600 each this year as the cost of energy continues to soar beyond...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial