National Infrastructure Commission to review 'slowed' consenting process for major infrastructure

The National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) has been asked by the government to review the current approach to national policy statements (NPSs), as Ministers prepare to publish an action plan on how nationally significant infrastructure projects (NSIPs), such as large renewables projects, are managed.

At the request of the Chancellor and Minister for Local Government and Building Safety, the NIC has been asked to set out recommendations for how to speed up consenting processes to help deliver crucial infrastructure projects. A final report is set be published this Spring.

The NIC will gauge whether the current process of reviewing NSPs every five years is effective and determine how statements could be used to increase confidence in planning outcomes.

News of the review follows a study from trade body RenewableUK warning that despite a record level of new offshore wind capacity coming on stream in 2022 the "glacial pace" of consenting for new projects could undermine efforts to deliver on the government's goal of a quadrupling of offshore capacity by 2030. It also comes just days after the government delayed a final planning decision on the Hornsea 4 Offshore Wind Farm, prompting fresh criticism from the renewables industry.

The existing planning framework for NSIPs was introduced in the Planning Act 2008, which made the Planning Inspectorate responsible for the administration of NSIP applications on behalf of the Secretary of State, who then makes the final decision on consent.

The regime initially helped speed up the planning process - prior to the NSIP System, Sizewell B nuclear power station took seven years to be consented, for example, while the Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farm, consented in 2021, took two-and-a-half years from application to approval.

However, the system is deemed to have slowed in recent years, with the timespan for granting development consent orders (DCOs) increasing by 65 per cent between 2012 and 2021. Offshore wind project approval has, in some instances, taken up to four years.

The review comes after the government's British Energy Security Strategy last year established a new target to decide on offshore planning applications in 12 months.

The NIC will set out proposed short- and longer-term actions building on other reforms and drawing on insights from engagement with infrastructure operators, investors, and representative bodies.

Updates to the NSIP system will span existing energy and national network processes and assess the bringing forward of a new water resources NPS.

The study will not consider housing or business and commercial projects, which sit outside the NIC's remit, with recommendations only covering England due to the devolved nature of planning.

Speaking last week following the latest delay to the planning decision on the Hornsea 4 project, Ana Musat, executive director of policy at RenewableUK, said the move "clearly shows that government needs to reform our cumbersome planning system urgently to ensure that renewable energy projects are not subject to needless delays".

"Due to unclear guidance to planning authorities, no offshore wind project wind since 2017 has been recommended for approval by the Planning Inspectorate," she said. "All 6GW of these projects were delayed until the Secretary of State reviewed them to confirm approval. To meet our 50GW offshore wind target, the UK will need to install 4.5GW of offshore wind a year in the latter half of this decade. A reformed planning system is essential to ensure we can stay ahead in the global race to build vital new clean energy infrastructure."