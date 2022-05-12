'British Nuclear Renaissance': Government announces £120m fund to help innovators enter sector

The Future Nuclear Enabling Fund aims to support the government's ambition to approve eight new reactors by 2030

State-of-the-art technologies and innovative new business are to be encouraged into the UK nuclear power sector following the launch of a £120m government fund today.

The government said the Future Nuclear Enabling Fund would provide targeted, competitively-allocated government grants which aim to help nuclear construction projects, including small modular reactors, to attract the private investment they need "to help make them a reality".

According to government officials, the fund will offer opportunities to projects in every region of the UK and create high-skilled jobs, as well as boosting the resilience and capability of UK nuclear supply chains.

In so doing, the fund aims to help to realise the government's ambition of approving eight new reactors by 2030, as committed to in last month's Energy Security Strategy. 

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the fund would help enable a "British nuclear renaissance".

"By encouraging new companies to come forward and build in Britain, we can spur greater competition in the market to cut development costs so consumers benefit in the long-term," he said.

The government is now asking businesses to register their interest in bidding for funding and inviting further information on potential future projects. All awards from the Future Nuclear Enabling Fund will be subject to robust eligibility and evaluation criteria and value for money assessments, the government said.

In addition, the government has announced the appointment of Simon Bowen as the industry adviser to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), tasked with leading and helping to drive forward government proposals for a new Great British Nuclear vehicle.

This new body, which was also announced last month as part of the Energy Security Strategy, will be charged with helping nuclear projects through the development process and realising the government's ambition of generating up to 24GW of nuclear-sourced energy by 2050. 

However, the plans remain controversial in some quarters, with many leading environmental groups warning that the nuclear industry's track record of delivering projects late and over budget suggest it could struggle to deliver on the government's targets and could serve to push up energy bills at a time when renewables costs are continuing to fall.

