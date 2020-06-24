BRE
Why the PM is right to place science and research at the heart of the Industrial Strategy
Now is the time for the construction sector to invest in science and research, argues BRE's director of sustainability Martin Townsend
HS2 rail project awarded BREEAM sustainability standard
High speed rail line linking London to West Midlands becomes first infrastructure project to be awarded BREEAM accreditation
Smart homes: BRE cuts ribbon on new research hub
Building science body has teamed up with EDF, BT, and Telefonica to launch a new centre for smart home research