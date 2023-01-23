Labour proposes planning overhaul as part of 'Green Prosperity Plan'

Labour's Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has unveiled further details of Labour's green investment ambitions, promising to extend the windfall tax on energy firms, insulate homes to cut bills, and streamline the planning system to help deliver a zero carbon power grid by 2030.

Reeves, who reiterated her promise to become "Britain's first green Chancellor" if Labour win the next election, criticised the Conservative government's "sticking plaster politics" approach to the energy crisis, as she touted her party's 'Green Prosperity Plan' in a speech on Saturday.

Labour has promised to spend an extra £28bn in capital investment each year on building a greener economy, with Reeves confirming the programme would include dedicated funding to expand home insulation programmes and support to scale up of renewable power capacity.

Moreover, she reiterated Labour's pledge to extend and backdate the current 'windfall tax' on energy and fossil fuel companies that have reaped in huge profits from soaring bills and close "loopholes" that have allowed such firms to avoid the tax by investing in new domestic fossil fuel projects.

Such moves could raise more than £13bn, which could then be invested in a nationwide insulation programme, ramping up clean power capacity, and extending support for households struggling with unaffordable energy bills, according to Reeves.

"We desperately need a plan to repair Britain's economic and energy security, and bring energy bills down; a plan to end our reliance on fossil fuels," said Reeves. "That is why Labour has a plan to reach 100 per cent clean power by 2030, and retrofit millions of homes. These policies could save a typical household up to £1,400, generating savings not just for one year, but for every year to come."

Reeves went on to single out Britain's planning system - which she described as "defined by delay" - for holding back the development of much-needed renewables projects, noting that "it currently takes up to 13 years to develop a new offshore wind farm".

"If we're going to double onshore wind capacity, triple solar, and quadruple offshore wind, all within the next seven years, we will need to reform that planning system," said Reeves.

"We'd ensure net zero is embedded through it and our whole energy system; bring planning restrictions for onshore wind in line with other infrastructure; impose tough new targets to get planning decisions on renewables down from years to just months; reform the grid system to cut the delays and get on with delivering more clean power capacity to turbocharge the transition; and ensure these decisions are prioritised so that agencies can meet them."

A Labour government would also explore how to ensure communities that host renewable power infrastructure can "feel its benefits", crack down on Whitehall blocking clean energy developments, and require local authorities to "proactively identify land" for renewables infrastructure, she said.

It follows Labour leader Keir Starmer's comments last week which saw him hint that a Labour government would put a stop to awarding new drilling licenses in the North Sea, arguing that continued investment in new oil and gas would be incompatible with the UK's climate targets.

Reeves, meanwhile, argued this weekend that the net zero transition is both a "moral responsibility" as well as an "economic necessity", as she promised that a Labour government would be "pro-worker, pro-business, and pro-climate".

"Whatever ideologues on left and right might tell you, we do not have to choose between going green and going for growth," argued Reeves. "In the 2020s and 2030s, the two go hand-in-hand. To some on the right, climate change is nothing more than a cost or even a con. Some on the left meanwhile will claim that the only way to tackle the climate crisis is nothing short of a command economy, or the overthrowing of capitalism itself. And then there are those on the fringes of the green movement who shudder at the very prospect of economic growth."

"I reject all those assessments, and their ideological cul-de-sacs," Reeves added. "More innovation, more investment and more enterprise will be crucial to our green transition. And there is a global race on for the jobs and industries that will power that transition. We do not to have choose between letting the planet burn, or accepting a future of diminishing living standards in a poorer country."

In last November's Budget, the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled plans for £6bn in energy efficiency spending between 2025 and 2028, backed by a public information campaign designed to encourage households to save energy which launched just before Christmas.

But with households continuing to struggle with living costs and inflation driven largely by expensive fossil fuels and the UK needing to meet statutory climate targets, pressure continues to mount for more ambitious policies to insulate homes.

Last week building research charity BRE called on the government to go further in its support households in transitioning to more efficiency energy use and cleaner forms of heating, pointing out that some 88 per cent of homes are still heated by fossil gas.

The government should expand its public information campaign to encourage households to not only reduce their energy use, but to include information on heat pumps specifically in order to improve understanding surrounding the technology, it said.

The campaign should also be backed by a more ambitious, nationwide home retrofit and heat pump investment programme, the report argued.

"Improving consumer awareness of heat pumps will help to boost demand over the long-term and, ultimately, bring the UK closer to its net zero target," said Gillian Charlesworth, CEO of BRE. "Whilst this awareness programme continues, we would also like to see government implement a national retrofit strategy that will improve the energy efficiency of the UK's housing stock by further accelerating the roll-out of measures such as insulation.

"Our latest polling shows that there is a clear knowledge gap around the benefits of heat pumps which needs to be addressed if we are to deliver meaningful, lasting change and decarbonise the UK's inefficient buildings."