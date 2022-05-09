BRE to build out Future Homes plans with new 'net zero ready' pilot project

Croudace Homes to deliver 10 new homes in Didcot that BRE will test against the government's forthcoming Future Homes Standard

Croudace Homes is to design and construct 10 'net zero ready' residential properties in Oxfordshire fitted with a raft of the latest green building and energy technologies, with the Building Research Establishment (BRE) set to assess the environmental and societal impact of the homes as part of a new pilot project.

The 10 homes, which are due to be completed in September, are being developed with a 'fabric first' approach and will be fitted with air source heat pumps and underfloor heating in a bid to ensure they are compliant with the government's Future Homes Standard which will is scheduled to come into force from 2025.

Once the homes are sold, BRE then plans to provide post-occupancy evaluation support for up to 18 months in order to monitor the buildings' performance in use, covering factors such as their internal environment and energy consumption and their effect on residents' lifestyles, the firms said.

The pilot scheme forms part of a collaboration between the regional homes developer and the building science organisation, which is geared at exploring how homes can be build to upcoming standards without compromising on quality, affordability, and customer needs, they said.

The homes are being built in Didcot as part of a new community being developed by Croudace Homes.

"At Willowbrook Park, Croudace Homes is developing a thriving new community with extensive green spaces, community facilities and footpaths and cycle ways, to create a safe and enjoyable environment in which to live," said the housing developer's managing director Adrian Watts.

"With the introduction of the Future Homes Standard in 2025, Croudace is committed to building new homes that are future-proofed with low-carbon heating and world-leading levels of energy efficiency," he added. "Over the next twelve months, this exciting pilot project at Didcot will not only afford us the opportunity to review the success of our designs and specifications, but it will also enable us to work closely with our supply chain to develop the skills required to meet these standards on all future developments."

Set to apply to all new homes from 2025, the government's Future Homes and Buildings Standard includes requirements aimed at ensuring all new homes built in the UK produce 75 to 80 per cent fewer carbon emissions than homes delivered under current regulations. 

With the Future Homes Standard fast approaching, BRE's associate director for strategic advisory Colin Sinclair said decarbonisation was the biggest challenge facing the housebuilding industry in a generation.

"Schemes like the one we are running with Croudace Homes will be paramount to tackling this challenge and building homes that are fit for the future," he said. "BRE's expertise and research in the built environment will be essential in the evaluation phase of the project, and we are delighted to be working with Croudace to evaluate a selection of net zero ready homes - the likes of which could make up the bulk of the UK's housing stock over the long term."

