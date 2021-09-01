Sustainable finance and net zero: Why investors cannot afford to be left behind

Now is the time for businesses of all shapes and sizes to step up and take action to decarbonise their real estate assets, writes BRE Group's James Fisher
The value case for sustainability has more or less completely flipped in the past few years. With COP26 fast approaching and the summit taking place on UK soil for the first time, there is finally a growing...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial