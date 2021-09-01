Sustainable finance and net zero: Why investors cannot afford to be left behind

James Fisher, BRE Group
clock 01 September 2021 • 4 min read

Now is the time for businesses of all shapes and sizes to step up and take action to decarbonise their real estate assets, writes BRE Group's James Fisher

The value case for sustainability has more or less completely flipped in the past few years. With COP26 fast approaching and the summit taking place on UK soil for the first time, there is finally a growing...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Beyond cost: How businesses are learning to balance sustainability and profitability

26 August 2021 • 2 min read
02

'World first': Sheet glass produced with hydrogen at UK plant for first time

25 August 2021 • 4 min read
03

'Net zero is not enough': Why climate experts are calling for 'net negative' emissions strategies

27 August 2021 • 7 min read
04

ZeroAvia taps Octopus Hydrogen to fuel zero carbon aircraft plans

26 August 2021 • 2 min read
05

'The only option left': Recolight boss arrested again for part in Extinction Rebellion protests

26 August 2021 • 4 min read

More on Buildings

Hot or not? What to make of the Heat and Buildings Strategy rumours
Policy

Hot or not? What to make of the Heat and Buildings Strategy rumours

Jess Ralston from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) attempts to cut through the noise swirling around around the long-awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy

Jess Ralston, ECIU
clock 26 August 2021 • 5 min read
Oddbox secures funding boost for food waste-busting expansion plans
Waste

Oddbox secures funding boost for food waste-busting expansion plans

Pioneering food box provider welcomes £16m investment from BurdaPrincipal Investments

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 August 2021 • 2 min read
Boost consumer protections ahead of green homes retrofit boom, consumer groups warn
Policy

Boost consumer protections ahead of green homes retrofit boom, consumer groups warn

Coalition of industry and consumer groups warn current consumer protection regime is 'not ready' for pace and scale of work needed to upgrade millions of homes

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 25 August 2021 • 4 min read