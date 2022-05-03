Future Homes Standard: Government backs plan to overhaul building Energy Performance Certificates

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Building Research Establishment and BEIS announce plans to develop a new methodology to better measure energy performance of UK homes

The Building Research Establishment (BRE) has today announced a new government-backed project to develop a new approach for more accurately measuring the energy performance of homes ahead of the introduction...

James Murray
James Murray

