To achieve net zero in the built environment, we must agree on carbon measurement

A consistent, rigorous and global approach is needed for measuring the embodied carbon in buildings - which is where the new BREEAM methodology comes in, writes BRE's Tom Wilson
The built environment is responsible for 39 per cent of global energy-related carbon emissions. Yet as the sector progresses toward net zero, it faces a critical challenge - the absence of a universally...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis