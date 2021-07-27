ADVERTISEMENT

Boilers

Reports: Government mulls gas boiler phase out delay amid cost concerns

Politics

Reports: Government mulls gas boiler phase out delay amid cost concerns

Ministers reportedly considering pushing back deadline for phase out of fossil fuel heating systems to 2040 following backlash over cost

clock 27 July 2021 • 6 min read
