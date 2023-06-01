Claiming gas boilers are 'hydrogen-ready' risks greenwashing, UK watchdog warns

The UK's competition watchdog has warned of a growing risk of 'greenwashing' in burgeoning market for low carbon heating technologies, noting that consumers looking to buy home heating systems such as 'hydrogen-ready' boilers could be facing "potentially misleading sales claims by some businesses".

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is thought to be mulling enforcement action over the issue, after it found a number of 'green home' heating technology providers were potentially misleading people into buying their products, such as by over-egging the energy saving and environmental benefits they offer.

While the CMA said evidence collected in its new report on the emerging market yesterday highlighted many positive experiences for consumers purchasing green heating and insulation products - such as solar panels and heat pumps - it also raised concerns over the sheer complexity and a lack of information for prospective customers.

In particular, it highlighted three key areas of concern, based on findings from a call for evidence on consumer protection in the UK green heating and insulation sector last September.

These include a lack of clear and key information for customers, particularly early on in the buying process, as well as what it described as a "confusing" landscape for standards bodies overseeing quality and consumer protection.

But crucially, moreover, the CMA said its findings suggested some businesses may be making misleading claims about their green heating products, engaging in greenwashing, and providing limited transparency of price information.

In particular, the report specifically highlighted the prevalence of companies marketing fossil gas boilers as being 'hydrogen-ready' or offering a 'hydrogen-blend', which it said risked "greenwashing people into thinking these products are more environmentally-friendly than they are".

"This is despite these boilers being technically the same and emitting the same carbon emissions as standard gas boilers, because hydrogen fuel is not currently available for home heating," the CMA explained.

The CMA's warning will sound an alarm to boiler manufacturers and gas network firms, many of which favour a wholesale transformation of the UK's existing gas mains network to run on hydrogen in order to decarbonise home heating.

However, critics of hydrogen heating argue that changing the UK's existing gas grid to run on hydrogen would be hugely complex and eye-wateringly expensive, while requiring a major ramp up in hydrogen production capacity that risks increasing reliance on fossil fuels while also driving up further demand for stretched supplies of H2.

The CMA, which has also published a green heating consumer guide and a set of best practice principles for standards bodies alongside its report yesterday, said it was taking action to address concerns raised from its inquiry, including further work looking into misleading and greenwashing claims.

"We want people to have confidence when they buy green heating technologies and home insulation," George Lusty, senior director for consumer protection at the CMA, said. "It's essential they get what they paid for and that energy efficiency and sustainability claims are fair and accurate.

"While many businesses will be operating in the best interests of their customers, some businesses appear to be misleading people into buying their products. This needs to stop. We will now be exploring these concerns further - including whether to take enforcement action."

Meanwhile, sales of electric-powered heating systems such as air source heat pumps continue to grow in the UK, and appear to be broadly popular among users. A recent survey of British heat pump users also found that those in older, less energy efficient homes are just as likely to be satisfied with their electric-powered heating system than those in newer houses.

Juliet Phillips, senior policy advisor at E3G, said the CMA's report "highlights the need for more clarity from government on where hydrogen does, and doesn't, make sense for net zero".

"An ever-increasing evidence base suggests that hydrogen for heating would be an inefficient, expensive - and potential dangerous - way to decarbonise our homes," she said. "The government is not due to make a decision on whether to allow hydrogen for heating until 2026, yet a number of companies are over-promising the potential role of this gas."

Ian Rippin, CEO of standards body MCS, said the CMA's findings tallied with its own research into consumer protection in the small-scale renewables sector in the UK.

"Our upcoming consultation, which we will publish next week, outlines proposed changes to MCS which not only improve the robustness of our scheme as a recognised quality mark, but bolster safeguards for consumers," he explained. "Our proposals address many of the challenges described in the CMA report in relation to small-scale renewables, including what the CMA refer to as 'green heating'."

